Trenton Simpson ready to show out in hometown Charlotte Saturday

David Hood by Senior Writer -

An improved Trenton Simpson is hoping to impress a large group of friends and family Saturday night in Charlotte.

Simpson is Clemson’s sophomore SAM (strongside) linebacker out of Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High School who enters 2021 credited with 32 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in 281 snaps over 12 games (three starts).

Simpson said he will have about 15 people there to watch him play and that some of his teammates chipped in tickets so he would have enough.

"I'm so excited about being close to home and having all my family there and being able to support me,” Simpson said. “I want to go out there and put on a show and make my family proud, and my high school proud and represent Mallard Creek."

Simpson said this is a game he’s been waiting a long time to play.

“Ever since the last game we lost last year I have been excited to get out there and reintroduce our defense to the fans and to let them know that we are the real deal this year,” he said.

Simpson said he spent much of the spring and fall camp improving his coverage skills.

"There were a lot of things I could have gotten better at,” he said. “There is always room for improvement. But yes, coverage was one of the main things all spring ball and fall camp that I made sure I focused on.

"Doing individuals with the safeties and learning how they do the footwork, they do a lot of man covers. I've been doing a lot of individual work with them. We do a lot of seven-on-seven, so just trying to make sure whenever we are in the man-to-man calls I am being precise on my footwork, staying on top and using my leverage to help me."

Simpson then noted the areas he thinks he’s improved and said he feels like he can play any position he’s asked to play by defensive coordinator Brent Venables, whether that is any of the linebacker spots or safety.

"My confidence. I've gained some weight, I've gotten faster and now I know in the film book a lot more and the details,” he said. “Last year, I was just going off a lot of instinct. I now have some confidence in every rep that I've taken so I'm ready to go.

"I'm prepared to do any position. I'm prepared for SAM, MIKE, WILL, anything they throw at me, I'll be ready to go out there and make it happen."

Simpson knows he will be matched up against Georgia’s tight ends and receivers for most of the night, and he feels like he is ready for the challenge.

“They have some speed but all fall camp I've been working on guarding man-to-man and working on my technique and trying to be precise in all my footwork,” Simpson said. “That will take care of everything.”