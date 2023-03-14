Trenton Simpson on NFL dream: “It’s what I’ve worked for my whole life”

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Trenton Simpson was one of 14 players to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day on Tuesday, and he is an interesting case when it comes to the NFL draft.

Simpson is projected as a first-rounder by some analysts while others see him more as a second-round selection. At the NFL scouting combine, he finished with the second-fastest 40-yard dash at his position with 4.43 seconds. For reference, that is faster than every quarterback (with the exception of Florida’s Anthony Richardson with the same time). Nonetheless, Simpson felt he had more to prove on Tuesday.

“I came in today to show them my field work, show them I can flip my hips and catch the ball,” Simpson said. “I was doing my vertical and my cone drills and everything went really well and finished with a 40.5 vertical.”

That vertical was the best vertical Simpson has ever had. He received a call from his parents prior to that vertical to hype him up and he explained that they helped to motivate him, as well as it being his father’s birthday today. Because of his impressive career at Clemson and his continuing elite performance, he is receiving plenty of attention from NFL teams.

“It’s what I’ve worked for my whole life. I just feel like my work has paid off,” Simpson said. “I’ve been working at this since I was six years old, so for this part of my life to start coming together and meeting these teams … it feels really good to see how teams definitely appreciate my versatility and just my personality.”

Growing up in Charlotte, he’s followed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who has been a role model for him. Obviously, he would love to be able to play for the Panthers, but he also said that he would love to sack his role model.

“I follow Cam Newton, so I moved from Columbus, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina the same year Cam Newton was drafted to the Panthers. So, he’s always been like a role model,” Simpson said. “Hopefully I can get a sack on him, so that would be good.”

Simpson has interviewed with the Panthers; however he also spoke with a total of 19 teams at the NFL Combine a few weeks ago. Despite speaking with all of these teams, Simpson doesn’t really have an idea of a top candidate for drafting him because all of his interviews have been going so well.

“I can honestly say, I feel like every one of them went really well because my personality, my versatility, I feel like that works for any team,” Simpson said. “Everything’s been perfect. I really don’t know where I’m going to go because everything’s gone so well.”

While the NFL analysts cannot agree on when he’s selected, Simpson knows what he believes: he is a first-round talent who has proved it on the field.

“I feel like I’ve definitely proved (that I’m a first-round player). There’s not too many 235-pound guys running around 4.43 and jumping a 40-inch vertical,” Simpson said. “I feel like you’re not just drafting me to play one position. You can draft me to play D-end, linebacker, and some free safety (and) strong safety. I can do it all, so I definitely feel like I bring so much to the table.”

The NFL Draft will start on Thursday April 27 with the first round (8 p.m./ABC, ESPN, NFL Network), featuring only 31 picks since the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their pick following an investigation by the NFL.