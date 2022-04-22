Trenton Simpson aiming to show he's the nation's top linebacker

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Trenton Simpson is as impressive physically as he is socially, his bright smile and quick insights match the size, speed, and quick-twitch attributes that make him one of the best linebackers in the nation. In other words, he’s got what it takes, and he wants to prove it to the world.

Simpson used his versatility to earn All-ACC honors a year ago when he finished third on the team in tackles (78) as a sophomore while also finishing second in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (6) from his Nickel/SAM spot.

Simpson is at his best, however, when he can operate in space, and that prompted defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin to move Simpson to WILL (weakside) linebacker spot this spring, a move that head coach Dabo Swinney is crucial for the rising junior’s NFL future.

Goodwin has plenty of speed to take over the Nickel/SAM spot – including Barrett Carter – but wants Simpson to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

“He’s an unbelievable athlete as you guys have seen — explosive, physical, violent, great blitzer, cover guy. Just getting him more involved in the box game,” Goodwin said. “It’s been a process. When you’re out on the edge, your vision is different. You’re looking at things outside in, where, in the box, you have to play with big vision. Just learning how to train my eyes on things to key and how to sort things out.

“There’s a level of patience that comes with that. You can’t be too fast on keys or you will bury yourself in (offensive) linemen and that sort of deal, but he’s progressing right along nicely I think.”

Simpson didn’t hesitate when he was asked what his goals are for the upcoming season.

“I want to go out there and have an All-American season, Butkus Award (given to the nation's top linebacker), just go out there and be the best leader I can, and I’m going to lay it all out on the field every game,” Simpson said. “Every day, come to practice, keep building, and everything will take care of itself.”

In other words, he knows he has the right stuff to be successful.

“I know I got what it takes, I have the talent. I’m going to put the work in,” Simpson said. “So I’m confident. I just have to keep showing up every day in practice. When the season starts, it will show. All the work will show.”

He also admitted that playing behind the Tigers’ dominant defensive line makes things easier.

“They keep the guards off us, the centers off us,” Simpson said. “I can honestly say they are the best. They come every day, they dominate, and those guys are different. Anybody can play linebacker behind those guys.”

Swinney said that there are no worries when it comes to the linebacker spot.

“Barrett Carter, he’s as good a football player (as anyone) on this entire team,” Swinney said. “He could play corner, safety, Sam, Mike, Will, running back. This guy is a very, very unique football player. He’s a great, great young prospect.

“We’re really excited about it. I think we’re going to be very athletic there. We’re going to be very knowledgeable there. We’re going to be fast.”

As for Simpson, Goodwin is going to take advantage of the former 5-star’s talents.

“We’ll definitely utilize his strengths,” Goodwin said. “No doubt.”