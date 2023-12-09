Transfer portal target Keylan Rutledge talks Clemson recruitment ahead of visit

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson has made a concerted effort to improve their offensive line by hiring Matt Luke and pursuing players in the transfer portal. With the new offensive line coach now in place, Clemson is set to host one of their transfer targets on Sunday. Former Middle Tennessee State offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge will visit Clemson on Sunday after entering the portal on November 29th. Rutledge spent the last two seasons at Middle Tennessee State, where he played in 22 games over two seasons. The 6-4 308-pound interior offensive lineman was voted a permanent team captain as a sophomore and was recently named 2023 Conference USA First Team All-Conference. Rutledge didn’t think that Clemson would be taking offensive linemen in the portal, but a message from the Clemson recruiting staff quickly gained Rutledge's interest. “Coach Stockstill was let go on Monday, and I just prayed about it. I talked it over with all of the people that I trust like my coaches, my mom, my girlfriend and sister. We just figured out that the best thing for me to do is transfer and go somewhere for two more years and try to make it to the NFL,” Rutledge told TigerNet after entering the portal. “After I made that decision, I didn’t think that Clemson would be taking portal guys. The next Monday, Clemson’s assistant director of recruiting followed me on Twitter and, messaged me, and asked for my number, and I texted him and told him that I’m interested. He said they’re getting a new hire on the offensive line, so hang tight, and he will be watching your tape when he gets here. Tuesday gets here, and coach Luke called me, and we’ve been in touch since then. He’s excited about me coming up Sunday because he has some connections with people at Middle Tennessee, and they told him to give me a look.” Rutledge has spent the past week getting to know more about Luke and the Clemson program. What have been his early impressions? And what will he be looking for on Sunday? “From all of the people that I know who know coach Luke, they say he’s a great guy,” Rutledge said. “You can’t tell until you meet somebody, but on the phone, he seems like a great and genuine dude. He’s also had conversations with my mom. I think he’s a great guy and also a great ball coach. His resume speaks for itself. I think he’s going to get the best five out there, and he would develop me as a man and a player. I’m big on relationships. Football is only going to last as long as it can, so I’m big on relationships and how coaches can develop me on and off the field. I want to go somewhere that the culture around me is naturally going to make me better, and everyone around me to push me like I’m pushing them. And obviously, the opportunity to play. I want to go in somewhere and work and have the opportunity to come in and play. I want to go somewhere that I can see myself competing and not buried on a depth chart.” Rutledge visited Georgia Tech shortly after entering the portal, and the Yellow Jackets will get another visit this weekend. What is Rutledge’s plan for his time in the portal? “When I got in the portal, I visited Georgia Tech the following Saturday because Atlanta is only an hour from me,” Rutledge said ahead of the weekend. “I’m taking another visit to Georgia Tech this weekend and watching their practice on Saturday. And possibly Auburn, I’ve been in contact with them so I could possibly go there Saturday too. And definitely Clemson on Sunday. After that, I think I’ll take these visits and figure out where’s the best place for me to go probably early next week.” Rutledge didn’t play football until his junior year of high school, with his first year of playing offensive line coming in his senior year. Rutledge was a standout basketball player growing up, and that athleticism has translated well for the CUSA All-Conference lineman. “My natural ability to move, especially in the interior,” he said of his strengths. “You don’t find a lot of guys that can move like me. I can mirror people, I can pass protect, I can get my feet on people quick, I can reach people. I can use my feet to my advantage. I’m a nasty player. I play through the whistle. I’m a tough player, and I’m going to try to play through stuff. I’m going to play through the echo of the whistle and finish dudes.”

