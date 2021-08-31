Top WR target says Clemson "checks all the boxes" going into big decision

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of Clemson’s wide receiver targets in the 2023 class has set a date for his commitment, and the Tigers are in a position to add a new member to WRU.

Miami (FL) Edison 4-star Nathaniel Joseph will announce his college commitment on September 10th (2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ). Joseph camped at Clemson on June 11th, with the Clemson offer soon following the visit on June 20th. Listed at 5-8, 170-pounds, Joseph is currently ranked as the No. 173 player overall and the No. 24 wide receiver in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham is leading the charge in landing Joseph, with the two remaining in consistent contact during Joseph’s recruitment.

“Me and Coach Grisham talked like three times last week. Me and my family are going to get on the phone with Coach Dabo Swinney, so it’s been all good things from Clemson lately,” Joseph told TigerNet. “(Grisham) tells me there’s nobody like me at Clemson. I have crazy speed and I can really help at the slot wide receiver position, and I can always be dangerous in the return game.”

Joseph does not have a top list of schools, but Clemson, Florida, Florida State, and Texas A&M look to be the contenders heading into his announcement.

“For right now, those four schools are the schools that have the biggest shot right now,” he said. “Those schools have been recruiting me the hardest for a long time. I like that they all constantly keep in contact and they showed me a lot of love when I visited those places. Right now, I’m still feeling it out and still talking with the coaches, but I have been talking to some coaches more than others.”

Joseph previously stated that he feels that Clemson does a great job utilizing guys of his stature in the slot position, mentioning Amari Rodgers as someone who Clemson did a great job of using on the field.

Along with finding a fit on the field, Joseph will be looking for the school that feels the most like home.

“I’m just looking for a place that feels like home away from home,” Joseph said. “Just a team that is willing to give me an opportunity to play and be a big help to the team.”

After seeing Clemson in person and learning about the program from Grisham, Joseph feels that Clemson could provide him with everything he is looking for at the next level.

“I feel like they check most of the boxes. I feel they are in need of a slot WR, so I’m going to keep that in mind. They are just overall a great school. I love the coaches and the great atmosphere, so they had to be a top contender,” he said.