Top Virginia DB heading to Clemson for "a business trip"

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Sherrod Covil picked up a Clemson offer on March 25th and released his top schools the next day. Covil included Clemson in that top group of schools, and the four-star safety now has the Tigers among the schools that he will visit in June.

Covil, a 6-0, 190-pound safety from Chesapeake (VA), has a visit set to Clemson for June 11-13, with visits also scheduled to Virginia, Penn State, Ohio State, North Carolina, and Notre Dame in June.

“I was there in the 8th grade and it was more like a field trip. This time around, it’s a business trip,” Covil told TigerNet of his upcoming visit to Clemson. “I will be locked in on everything from facilities, to nutrition, to education, the players, and how the coaches coach everyone up. My dad says home is where the heart is, so at the end of the day, I’ll follow my heart if Clemson feels like home.”

Covil’s Clemson recruitment has been led by defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn. What has been the message from the Clemson staff leading up to Covil’s visit?

“That they have multiple safeties on the field at one time and that I have a great chance at making an early impact,” Covil said. “Coach Conn said it’s rare that a safety can hit like me and cover. I pride myself on getting better at those things so I’m undeniable when I step foot on campus.”

Covil plans on taking all of his visits and seeing what each school has to offer before making a decision, but he has an idea of his top contenders leading up to those visits.

“I don’t have an order, but I have a top couple of schools that I don’t want to release yet due to respect for the other schools recruiting me,” he said. “I’m either going to be blown away, or I’ll solidify what I was already feeling.”

Covil’s top eleven schools included Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and USC. What is Covil looking for from his top schools to know where home should be?

“No sugarcoating,” Covil said. “I just want the truth about the program and how they can make me a better athlete. Over the phone is great, but when I get to look coaches in their eyes, that could be the difference.”

Covil is currently listed as a four-star and the No. 203 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Covil is ranked as the No. 11 safety in the country and the No. 9 player in the state of Virginia.

Covil collected highlight reel hits and key interceptions this season, leading Oscar Smith HS to a state championship. Covil’s film shows his aggression in running the alley in run support and covering receivers deep and across the middle at safety. Covil is extremely impressive in his ability to close space and limit ball carriers to minimal yards in open space.