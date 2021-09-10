Top tight end target will be on hand for Saturday's game

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

West Forsyth (GA) tight end Oscar Delp is one of the remaining priority targets in the 2022 class for Clemson. Delp was in attendance for the Clemson-Georgia game last weekend, and the 4-star will have a chance to see the Tigers up close again this weekend.

Delp confirmed with TigerNet on Friday that he will be in attendance for the Clemson home opener against SC State, giving the Tigers’ staff another opportunity to leave a big impression on the elite tight end.

At 6-5, 220 pounds, Delp is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country and the No. 70 player overall in the 247Sports ’22 rankings. Delp will be choosing from Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, and South Carolina, and that decision could be coming very soon.

“I’m working on locking a date down,” Delp told TigerNet about his commitment. “I’m thinking the end of the month or the beginning of October.”

Delp’s recruitment has been handled by offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tony Elliott and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter. The message and the communication have remained consistent from the Clemson staff to Delp.

“I’m constantly communicating with the coaches there,” he said. “They keep letting me know I’m the guy they want.”

Delp’s most recent visit to Clemson was for the Elite Retreat, and this visit will give Delp a chance to see the Clemson atmosphere with fans in the stands. What is Delp looking for in the trip to Clemson?

“Just seeing the offense in action and getting a feel for the game-day environment,” he said.

Clemson’s season opener against Georgia brought out loads of high school talent, and Delp was one of the biggest stars in attendance. Clemson and Georgia will also battle it out for the 4-star tight end, and Delp was impressed by what both teams did on the field.

“Both defenses are elite,” Delp said. “And I loved what both teams did with the tight end.”

Delp has previously mentioned that tight end development and usage will be a major factor for him, along with academics and how well he fits in the program. What did Delp like about Clemson’s tight end usage against Georgia?

“I loved how Clemson moved them around before they snapped the ball,” Delp said. “I’m definitely starting to get an idea of which offenses will fit me best.”