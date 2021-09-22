Top Texas defensive lineman says Clemson is a winner

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s defensive line play has been a key reason why Brent Venables’ defense has yet to give up a touchdown. As Clemson looks to keep the defensive line loaded for years to come, the Tigers are hoping to pull one of the top players in the nation for the 2023 class.

Allen (TX) 5-star DJ Hicks picked up a Clemson offer on June 1st, and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has remained in contact with the elite defensive lineman since extending that offer. The 6-4, 255-pound defensive lineman is currently ranked as the No. 3 player overall in the 2023 class and the No. 1 player in the state of Texas according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Hicks got out to visit numerous schools during June, and his stop at Clemson left him impressed by what Clemson has built.

Hicks visited Clemson and participated in the Dabo Swinney football camp on June 11th, getting the chance to work with Bates and learn more about the Clemson culture.

“I liked it a lot. They really impressed me,” Hicks told TigerNet. “I know Clemson is a school that likes to win. We didn’t get to talk a lot during the camp, but Coach Bates talked to me a lot after. He said I could be a key part of what they are building at Clemson. He said he likes how violent I am with my hands.”

Hicks has collected offers from the top programs in the country, with over 30 offers already for the top player in Texas. What did the offer from Clemson mean to Hicks?

“It means a lot to have the offer because Clemson is a really good school,” he said. “I had been talking to Coach Bates for a while, and he said he was going to offer as soon as he could. Clemson doesn’t offer everybody, so if you get a Clemson offer it’s special.”

While Hicks has all of the top coaches and schools in the country coming after him, his junior season is currently what he is focused on the most. Hicks said that he could potentially release a top schools list during the season, but he will mostly wait until after this season to focus on his recruitment.

“Right now, I’m really just trying to focus on the season,” Hicks said. “After the season I’ll focus a lot more on my recruitment. I’m just going to be looking to see if everything is like family. I’m willing to go where ever I feel like I fit.”

Hicks’ explosiveness and agility make him one of the top players in the nation for the ’23 class. What does Hicks do that makes him so dominant on the field? And what will a school get from Hicks when he makes his college decision?

“My aggressiveness, how I get off the ball, and how smart I am,” Hicks said of his strengths on the field. “I’m also pretty good at using my hands. A school is going to get someone that is always going to work hard and loves to win.”