Top Texas cornerback excited about Clemson visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson is once again looking at the Lone Star State for a defensive back.

The Tigers have had success the last few years in the state of Texas, taking safety Ray Mickens a few years ago and freshman safety sensation Andrew Mukuba last season. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed likes what he sees in 4-star 2023 cornerback Braxton Myers of Coppell (TX) and recently extended an offer Myers’ way.

“I've been talking to Coach Reed for the past week or so. The first call was great,” Myers told TigerNet. “He had said he was going to offer me, but he was waiting to see my transcripts. And then he came back yesterday and offered.”

Myers said the offer came as a little bit of a surprise.

“Yes. But he said that when he turned on my film again and watched it, that I was a different man,” Myers said of Reed. “And that he was very surprised, that I had been working hard for it. So yeah. It was great to hear that, and be able to receive the offer.”

Myers attended head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp twice and knows a little bit about the campus, the football facilities and the program, and says that he will happy to play wherever Reed wants to him to play. Right now, that appears to be corner.

Would he mind going far from home to play?

“I would for there for sure,” he said. “For me, it really doesn't matter how far it is. Just, if I can see myself there for three or four years. I just like the place, and if it's like family to me, then it's all good.”

Myers plans to be on Clemson’s campus next weekend for Elite Junior Day.

“I plan to go to Clemson on the 29th for the Elite Junior Day Retreat,” he said. “And hopefully after that I come up with a top ten somewhere around February. And then probably a top five somewhere in April. And then check on my officials. And then hopefully commit by the end of summer.”

What would it take for Clemson to make sure it has a spot in his top-ten?

“Just the relationship with Coach Reed that I've already built from previous years,” Myers said. “I think they already are in my top ten. Just being able to see all the coaches again. Just be cool. And see other recruits there. Just have a good time.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Myers is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 100 prospect overall in the 2023 class. He has 30 offers. He broke up 11 passes and picked off three as a junior.