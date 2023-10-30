Top safety target Hylton Stubbs says he likes Clemson a lot

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson has continued to recruit and develop the defensive back position at a high level, and their newest target picked up an offer from the Tigers in recent weeks. Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin 2025 four-star safety Hylton Stubbs picked up a Clemson offer on October 17th, a growing list that now includes over 30 schools. The 6-1, 180-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 49 player overall and the No. 5 safety in the nation in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Stubbs was a standout performer at Clemson’s camp over the summer, gaining the attention of co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn and the Clemson staff. “I went to a camp at Clemson over the summer, and they started sending me a lot of mail, texts, and emails,” Stubbs told TigerNet. “Coach Conn and all of the other coaches talked to me and my family after the camp. I was a little disappointed after the camp when Clemson didn’t offer because I balled at the camp. But Coach Conn kept telling me that Clemson does things a little differently. He also said he was going to be watching my film and grades, and he wanted to make sure I was a good fit for Clemson. After a few months of evaluation, Coach Conn finally called and offered. He said he loved my game and me as a person and my family.” Stubbs has collected offers from the top programs nationwide, showing tremendous playmaking skills in his film. What do coaches like about Stubbs’ game? “I’m the best safety in my class,” he said. “I’m a long, fast, rangy, ball hawk with elite closing speed. And I can hit. I think I’m the X-factor. I love to intimidate the other team. I want them scared to come to my side or throw the ball anywhere near me. They know I’m going to make a big play.” Stubbs has stayed in contact with Conn since his visit to Clemson over the summer, and talking about the Clemson defensive scheme is one thing that has stuck with the four-star safety. “I like coach Conn, he’s a straight-up guy,” Stubbs said. “I like his honesty about how they do things, and I like the fact that he was going over the system with me while I was there. I like the college environment at Clemson, and I like the fact that they play a lot of young players.” Stubbs plans on taking his time to decide which school he will attend and wants to contribute early “I’m going to a school where I think I can play day one,” Stubbs said. “I need to be in a stable program where the staff will be there for a while. I’m just sitting back and seeing how things go. I’m not rushing the process. I have some schools I like, but I’m not disclosing that just yet. I like Clemson a lot though.” Stubbs has been to a visit at Florida State this year and was also in attendance for Florida-Georgia in Jacksonville. Stubbs does not have a visit currently planned to Clemson but said that he is going to try to attend the Clemson-North Carolina game.

