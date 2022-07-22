Top safety target headed back to Clemson for All In Cookout

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson's top remaining defensive targets is headed back to Clemson for the All In Cookout and a decision might happen sooner rather than later.

Clemson safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn has had his eyes on 4-star 2023 safety prospect Rob Billings of Alpharetta (GA) since he offered him earlier this year. Billings visited in March and took an official visit the first weekend in June. And he will be back at Clemson Monday as the Tigers will host some of their top targets and commitments for the All In Cookout.

Clemson is definitely in a prominent position with Billings as he moves closer to making a commitment announcement later this month.

“I’ve always felt them as a school that’s continued for a long time in my recruitment,” Billings said. “My relationship with Coach Conn continues to get stronger. Everybody on the staff treats me as family. Me and Clemson have been really tight since they offered me a scholarship.”

Billings said Conn has done a good job laying out his plans for him in the secondary should he come their way.

“He’s telling me how I would be used in the defense,” Billings said. “I’ve been there two or three times already and they’ve shown me what they have to offer in terms of education and everything on campus. He’s just preaching to me, just make the move to help their class keep deeper in ’23. He feels like I could be the next thing at Clemson if he gets his hands on me and build me as a better player.”

What else is he hearing from Clemson?

“They are telling me they want me really bad,” Billings said. “They are showing their interest in now much they want me, but at the same time they are not rushing me to commit. They are showing me how badly they want me. Me and Coach Conn have been in contact every day. They are showing their interest in how bad they want me, but they are still telling me to take my time and just pray on it and make the best decision for me.”

Billing said he’s also hearing from Florida State and Duke. He doesn’t have any other visits planned after Monday’s trip to Clemson on which he’ll be joined by his parents and siblings.