Top running back target Carsyn Baker feels closer to Clemson after visit

One of Clemson’s top running back targets feels closer to Clemson since he visited for a spring practice last week. Carsyn Baker (6-2 190) is a 2026 4-star out of Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes. Baker made the visit to Clemson last week for an unofficial visit to spring practice, where he picked up the long-awaited offer from the Tigers. "I feel very close to Clemson since I have visited," Baker said. "It was a great environment. It was different from every other college. Clemson really sticks out with the things they do and how different they are from other colleges. It's definitely going to be a factor for me after the visit and what I saw from them and the different ways they run the program." Baker couldn't make it last weekend to Clemson for the Elite Retreat, but he noticed the Tigers' recruiting surge from the weekend. "I was really supposed to go Saturday but I ended up not going because of a track meet," Baker said. "They've got the momentum in their recruiting right now. They've been on me hard trying to get me there, and I've set an OV to return to Clemson." Baker rushed for 1282 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Along with his size, he has excellent speed. Baker feels he has the talent combination at running back that's been missing at Clemson. "Clemson really didn't have a home run hitter last year outside of Phil Mafah. Phil Mafah got the job done all around the field," Baker said. "Me in that offense, I'll be able to make the long runs to put pressure on with the speed I have. I'd be very impactful on the offense as a do it all back." Baker said he plans a return trip to Clemson this spring as well as other visits to South Carolina, Georgia, Florida State and Ohio State. He has official visits set with Clemson on May 30th, Florida State on June 6th, Ohio State on June 13th, and Texas A&M on June 20th. Those schools constitute his favorites at this point.

