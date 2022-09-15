CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kam Pringle was on hand for Dabo Swinney camp this summer.
Top prospect Kam Pringle says 'genuine' O-line coach, consistency stand out with Clemson
by - Staff Writer - 2022 Sep 16, Fri 07:00

Kam Pringle marked his 17th birthday by taking the next step in his recruitment and narrowing down his list of 26 offers to a top ten.

The 2024 Dorchester (SC) Woodland 4-star offensive tackle announced a top ten of NC State, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and Auburn.

The 6-3, 330-pound prospect camped at South Carolina over the summer and spent time on Clemson's campus during one of Dabo Swinney's camp sessions.

Pringle said that Clemson has consistently recruited him, but his relationship with first-year offensive line coach Thomas Austin really stands out.

"Basically, the same thing with Clemson," Pringle said. "In-state school, not as close, but a couple of hours away. They are very consistent as well. Coach (Thomas) Austin is a really good dude, genuine dude. I've spent a lot of time with him this year, hanging out and seeing him face to face and just spending time. He's young, early in his coaching career. I feel like he's got a lot of time left and is going to do a lot of great things."

As for the other in-state school, South Carolina has proximity on its side.

"With them being so close, that's a top thing," he said. "They are maybe forty minutes from St. George, so staying close to home and close to family that's always a plus. And definitely the relationship. They probably recruit me harder than any other school in the country, and just being consistent, always making sure the family is good and being quality recruiters, checking on me and my family and seeing how everybody has been, and always welcoming me on the campus."

Pringle will kick off his fall travels with a trip to South Carolina this weekend to see the Gamecocks take on Georgia. He also has plans to visit Clemson, Georgia, Florida, NC State, Ohio State, and Tennessee before narrowing his list any further.

"Really just taking things slowly and letting time do its thing," Pringle said. "I feel like the decision somewhere down the list is going to show, and when the time comes, then I'll be ready the same way I was for this ten. I'll slim it down to eight and then go five. Sometime next year (the decision). Could be spring. Could be summer. Really anytime, honestly. As the process goes on, I'm sure things will shift, but there's not a No. 1 school in mind right now."

2023 Recruit Quick Search - 117 Recruits (97 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
