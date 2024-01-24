Top OL target meets with four Clemson coaches, has Tigers in his Top 5

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Four members of the Clemson coaching staff held an in-home visit with one of the Tigers’ top offensive line targets for 2025, a target who has Clemson in his top group. Head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, offensive line coach Matt Luke and receivers coach Tyler Grisham all stopped by Sumner High School (Riverview, Fla.) – home to class of 2025 tackle Ziyare Addison. Addison, whose recruitment has taken off, has had a big week – FSU head coach Mike Norvell also dropped in, as did Florida’s Billy Napier and Oregon’s Dan Lanning. This January has been different than last January for the multi-sport athlete. “No, not what I'm used to. Last year, a lot of coaches stopped by, just wanted to see me, just to see my face, said they'll get back with me,” Addison told TigerNet. “Now, it's to the point where it's multiple head coaches that's coming through on a daily basis just to see me and me only. It's just a blessing. It's just a blessing. It just shows how I'm one of the best players in the country and how all my hard work is paying off.” The visit by the Clemson coaches was a highlight. “Once again, it's really a blessing...I watched those guys growing up, watching the guys that you see on TV, they come in talking to you, face-to-face. It is crazy,” Addison said. Addison’s offer list goes coast-to-coast. “It's really great. It shows that I have a lot of options. A school, for example, like UCLA, Oregon -- they don't really recruit on this side of the country,” he said. “So it really has been a blessing that they’re out here in the Tampa area, pushing kids to come out that way.” Clemson’s message to Addison was simple and to the point. “To keep God first as well as keep working and don't change who you are, be who you are,” Addison said. “And that they don't offer a lot of guys. What sticks out to me, they only really give out about 50 offers. They’ve only given out about 50 so far. It's rare that they offer kids like that. And it's just because of their culture. And they don’t go for kids in the portal as well, and that stood out to me. “They show that they can really develop kids to get to the next level.” Luke sat down with Addison and showed him the tape of former Luke protégé Laremy Tunsil, who now plays for the Houston Texans. “I really like studying offensive tape myself. Him showing me my favorite player in all the football, him drilling and all of the hand placement techniques and all that type of stuff was cool to see,” Addison said. “It's really cool seeing a player that I really love. I love watching. Now, I study him all the time. Coach Luke was really breaking down the tape and studying the tape and see where I can improve in my game. That really stood out to me as well.” Addison said he has plans to see Penn State and Oregon this spring, and he’s trying to find the perfect date to make a return trip to Clemson’s campus. If he doesn’t make it during the spring, he said he wants to take an official visit at some point. Where do the Tigers stand? “For sure, top five,” he said. “No question.”

