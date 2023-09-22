Top OL target Elyjah Thurmon in town to see the Tigers today

One of the Tigers’ top remaining offensive line targets will get a good look at Clemson today. One of the key prospects who will be visiting Clemson Saturday for the Florida State game will be OG Elyjah Thurmon (6-5 275) of Hinesville, GA. He is one of the uncommitted offensive linemen on the Clemson board right now with an offer from offensive line coach Thomas Austin, and he’s anxious to get a good look at Austin and the Tigers in action against Florida State. “They are real fired up about me being there and want me to come into the program and be a part of it,” Thurmon said. “I’m really interested in watching the game and being around the coaching staff and see how they actually coach when it comes down to game day, what it looks like firsthand on the field, and how they perform whenever it comes time.” Austin has been in regular contact with Thurmon as he seeks to add to the single offensive lineman he has committed thus far for the 2024 class. “Coach Austin was real fired up about me, wanting me to commit and be a part of the family and part of the program,” Thurmon said. “It’s a possibility. All my options are still open. My recruitment is still a hundred percent hope, so I’m still weighing my options. He’s mostly been talking about how my play has been so far during my school season, and just wanted to get me up there on campus for an OV to see the full experience and everything, being around the players and coaching staff for a couple of days and having the full experience of everything. I think it may be sometime in November.” Thurmon, who will have his mother with him on the visit, has been working with a top eight of Clemson, South Carolina, Duke, UCF, LSU, Missouri, Georgia Tech and Florida. He said he is continuing to hear from Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley. “Been talking with Coach Teasley a little bit, here and there sometime, just getting messages from him and Coach Beamer,” he said. “It’s mostly been how fired up they are from watching my film. It hasn’t been too much. They are definitely coming out me pretty hard.” Thurmon said he will narrow his list to 5-6 schools and will take his official visits with those. He cited Clemson, South Carolina, LSU, Florida, Georgia Tech and possibly Missouri as the ones who would get those visits.

