Top O-line target looking to build Clemson relationships further through visits

Top O-line target Grant Wise looking to build Clemson relationships further through visits
Wise poses with Dabo Swinney (L) and Matt Luke (R).

David Hood David Hood - Senior Writer - 4 hours ago

One of Clemson’s top offensive line targets is set to make two more visits to campus before summer.

Grant Wise (6-3 310) of Milton (FL) Pace is a 2026 target that has a long history with the Tigers and Wise has plenty of opportunities to make more history over the next few months. Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke and his assistant Carson Cramer will have Wise back on campus at least two more times before he makes a decision prior to this senior season.

“I talk to Coach Luke and Coach Cramer just about every week,” Wise said. “I’m going to be back for the Elite Day March 8th and then I’ll be taking my official visit there the first weekend that’s available. That’s what I have set up right now. I feel really good about Clemson. I’ve liked them since day one. I’m just ready to get back on campus and keep building a relationship, and maybe one day it might feel like home.”

Wise added that the interest level both ways is very high, and both sides have made it clear how much they like one another.

“I think they are definitely showing that to me, and then I feel like I’ve shown that to them, too,” Wise said. “I’ve been to three games, a summer camp, a junior day. I feel that we have a really good connection, and I’m just looking forward to further building that.”

Wise said he is also looking at spring visits to LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and possibly Tennessee and Oregon. He has not set any other official visits, but Miami, Tennessee, Alabama and Oregon are the other ones he’s considering.

“There’s a couple of schools that are definitely leading the race,” Wise said. “I don’t feel like sharing any of that information at the moment. I plan to make my decision before my senior season so that I can focus on playing my best and have fun and enjoy it.”

Wise attended junior days at Texas A&M, Alabama and Tennessee earlier this year. He also visited Florida.

