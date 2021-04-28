Top Missouri defender making plans to visit for June camp

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson has a history of placing defensive linemen in the NFL, and one of the top defensive ends in Missouri is taking notice.

DJ Wesolak is a 2022 (6-6 235) defensive end out of Boonville (MO) who currently boasts offers from many of the nation's top programs. Wesolak has definitely noticed the quality of player the Tigers have produced at his position. That’s one reason he has the Tigers in his top 15 and plans to visit in June.

“The success they’ve had the past couple of years has been phenomenal,” Wesolak said. “You know, one of the best teams to rise right now with coach Dabo (Swinney). They’ve got that great culture there. It’s a small, home feeling, everybody loves each other. They just love building those relationships and bringing in special players that love the game but also love more than the game.”

Wesolak says the Tigers are paying particular attention to him and it’s made an impact on his thinking.

“They made me a priority to them keeping up with me every day,” Wesolak said. “At least once or twice a week they try to get me on a Facetime with everybody. All the D-staff, all the players, all the GA’s, all the coaches, just trying to get to know me. Obviously trying to reach out and get to know me more, you know try to make me feel important to their culture.”

Both defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall like the diversity of Wesolak’s skills and what that could mean to the Tigers front-seven.

“They just love how athletic I can be, how I can fit many things that they do,” Wesolak said. “They love that I can play the BUCK position and do a lot from that standpoint, just how long I am.”

Wesolak narrowed his list to 15 earlier this month. Making the cut were Clemson, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, LSU, Arizona State, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Miami, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M. He plans to attend Clemson’s “Elite Retreat” on June 11th but is holding off on an official visit with the Tigers for now.

“They really want us (prospects) to save our visits for OV’s in the season so that we can watch them play,” Wesolak said.

Wesolak says that he hopes to privately commit in September and publicly announce his decision in December or January around the All-American Bowl.