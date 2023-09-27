Top linebacker target set for visit for Notre Dame game

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson is looking to reload again at linebacker in the 2025 class, and one of their top targets is set to return to campus this season for a game-day visit. Culpeper (VA) Eastern View linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh has been a frequent visitor to Clemson’s campus, and the 4-star will be a visitor when Clemson hosts Notre Dame on November 4th. The 6-2, 220-pound linebacker picked up a Clemson offer in June to go along with offers from schools such as Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech. Clatterbaugh has been on Clemson’s campus multiple times during his recruitment, and Clatterbaugh could see himself as a potential future Tiger. “The impression they’ve left on me is great. They have pushed the importance of life after football and family, as well as faith,” Clatterbaugh told TigerNet. “I definitely could see myself at Clemson in the future.” Clatterbaugh will also take visits to Georgia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Penn State during the season. What will Clatterbaugh be looking for in a school during his recruitment? “In a school, I try to focus on the things that won’t change, like education, location, and environment,” he said. “I’m still looking and experiencing it all.” Clatterbaugh is listed as a 4-star and the No. 24 linebacker in the nation in the 247Sports rankings for the ’25 class. What makes Clatterbaugh a standout on the field? “I feel like what makes me a good player is my knowledge of the game, as well as my run defense,” Clatterbaugh said. “Those are what have been explained to me as my best attributes.” Looking ahead to the visit for the matchup with Notre Dame, Clatterbaugh is looking forward to seeing the Clemson defense show up in a big game. “At Clemson, I want to take in the whole experience,” he said. “I’m excited to see the new Tiger Walk and fully experience the game day environment. Gameplay-wise, I know Clemson will show up like they always do.”

