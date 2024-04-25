Top Kentucky recruit Cam O'Hara recaps visit, says he's excited to throw for Garrett Riley

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the fast-rising quarterbacks for the 2026 recruiting cycle was in Clemson earlier this month and has a return date in mind. Cam O’Hara (6-2 180) out of Union (KY) Cooper is rated as the top prospect in the state of Kentucky for the 2026 class. Last season, he threw for 3,561 yards and 49 touchdowns with just seven interceptions to help guide Cooper to a 12-3 record and a spot in the 5A state title game. He's collected early scholarship offers from Austin Peay, Kentucky, Miami of Ohio, Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. He recently visited Louisville and has also made recent stops at Clemson and Purdue. O’Hara stopped in Clemson so he could watch one of the Tigers’ spring practices and spend time with the coaching staff. He camped at Clemson last summer, where he threw for offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, but wanted to make the return visit to get a glimpse of what a practice is like. “I love their culture. It’s so positive. It’s all about winning,” O’Hara told TigerNet. “Winning in life and on the field. They have a strong reputation for their academics and sports programs, especially football. Coach (Dabo) Swinney definitely was inspiring when he spoke in the team meeting. He’s the type of coach I want to play for.” O’Hara detailed the two members of the staff who gave him the most attention. “Coach Riley and offensive assistant Paul Tyson,” he said. “They told me to just keep working. It’s what I can control right now. And they want to build a relationship with me. And so far, it’s a great connection.” Watching practice was a highlight. “I got to see what type of offense they run and how plays are called, and what type of coaching style coach Riley has,” O’Hara said. “But I can definitely see me playing in that type of offense just based of how everything is ran and how smooth everything is. He’s (Riley) an awesome guy, really a laid back guy and had nothing but good remarks from me and my parents.” Clemson doesn’t dispense offers to rising juniors until after their sophomore year of high school is complete. O’Hara has made plans to return to Swinney’s high school camp in June to once again throw and work out in front of the Tigers’ head coach and Riley, and picking up an offer would be the highlight. “For me to get an offer from Clemson would be amazing just because of how I can see myself being in that room and being able to compete at that high of a level,” he said. “And I’ll definitely be back in June for camp and just hope to show them how I throw in person and go from there.” Great day in Clemson!Grateful to @CoachGRiley @SorrellsJordan @Paul_Tyson17 @ClemsonFB for an incredible visit!@CooperFootball @VisionQb #Clemson pic.twitter.com/QjWy1dSeL3 — Cam O’Hara QB 2026 ✞ (@CameronOHara15) April 4, 2024

