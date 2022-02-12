Top in-state receiver makes plans to visit Clemson next month

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the state of South Carolina for the 2024 recruiting cycle hears from both Clemson and South Carolina on a regular basis but doesn’t have a top group or a favorite at this point.

Mazeo Bennett (6-0, 185) is a Class of 2024 target out of Greenville (SC) who has an offer list that includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech. Appalachian St., Coastal Carolina, and Liberty. Clemson has yet to offer – the coaches tend to wait until a prospect has completed his sophomore year – but wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been in contact with Bennett. Grisham has plans to get Bennett on Clemson’s campus March 12th.

“I hear from Coach Grisham every few weeks, if not sooner than that,” Bennett told TigerNet. “They (the Clemson coaches) talk through my teammates and coaches about me, but we try to hop on the phone every now and then.”

Grisham’s message to Bennett is simple.

“He tells me to keep doing what I am doing,” Bennett said. “He also says that I am one of only two wide receivers on his board for the Class of 2024.”

What does he hope to see on the March 12th visit?

“I want to see Coach Grisham’s coaching style,” Bennett said. “I want to see if he is somebody I would want coaching me for the next 3-4 years in college.”

However, another in-state school is making a push, led by former Clemson staffer and current South Carolina Gamecocks’ wide receivers coach Justin Stepp. The Gamecocks were Bennett’s first Power 5 offer, and that happened on a visit to South Carolina’s home game against Troy back in early October.

“South Carolina is recruiting me the hardest, hands down,” Bennett said. “They know how to recruit. Coach Stepp makes you feel a part of his family. Everything he says is genuine and true.”

Bennett said he doesn’t have a favorite and wants to take more visits before the spring and summer are over.

“I am interested in whoever is interested in me,” he said. “I don’t have a top group right now. I really want to visit UNC and Penn St., and then I want to make a decision after my junior season.”

What does he like about Grisham and Clemson?

“I really like the deep conversations that me and Coach Grisham have,” he said. “I also like the connection to God that Clemson stands on. That and the family atmosphere are probably the biggest things that stand out to me about Clemson.”

Bennett caught 25 passes for 661 yards last season, an average of 26.4 yards per catch. He also caught six touchdown passes and accumulated 1,024 all-purpose yards. On defense, he tallied two interceptions and forced a fumble.