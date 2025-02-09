Top in-state prospect recaps visit, looks ahead to commitment

Top in-state prospect Kentavion Anderson recaps visit, looks ahead to commitment

by David Hood Senior Writer -

One of the state’s top prospects recently visited Clemson, will be back on campus next month, and is pointing towards a May decision. Class of 2026 Roebuck (SC) Dorman safety Kentavion Anderson released a final six earlier this week that included Clemson, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Indiana. He has also decided to make his commitment announcement on his birthday, May 16th, and only take an official visit to that school. Anderson said he will visit all the finalists in the spring, beginning with Clemson, for a junior day on March 8th. He will also get back to South Carolina for a spring practice. Anderson’s most recent visit was to Clemson last Friday when he got the chance to meet new defensive coordinator Tom Allen for the first time. “Getting to meet Coach Allen for the first time was just amazing,” Anderson said. “He’s a great coach. We talked about what their defensive schemes are going to be about this year. It was a pleasure to meet him and all the coaches that come with the staff. His players come first more than anything. He cares about you more than just a football player. He wants to get to know you more and go from there.” Allen is just getting to know Anderson, but he already knows he would want to deploy him in the secondary. “Just playing all three safety positions from nickel, to strong to free safety,” Anderson said. “Just getting on the field as early as possible and making plays.” Coming out of that visit, the speculation heated up in the recruiting media world that Anderson was starting to really feel it for the Tigers. “They are a good school,” he said. “I’m still deciding if I want to go there or not. I’m just trying to limit the schools down and see what they offer and how fast I can get on the field.” As an important in-state prospect, Anderson said both schools are making a push on the recruiting front. “They are just recruiting me hard,” Anderson said. “I can say about both of them, they are recruiting me hard. They’ve got great coaches. It’s just an in-state rivalry and I’m blessed to have offers from both of them.” Had an AMAZING experience yesterday with @ClemsonFB ! LETSSS GO TIGERS 🐅!! @Coach_TomAllen @CoachConn @clemson_bias @adamdropsbombs @SorrellsJordan @Clements_TJC @Noah_Villalona @joshjwall16 @PaulStrelowTI @ClemsonTigerNet @AnnaH247 @ChadSimmons_ @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/Z3eexpZdsV — Kentavion ‘’polo’’ Anderson ❹ˢᵗᵃʳ 𝘋𝘉 ✞ (@Kentavion_a) February 1, 2025

