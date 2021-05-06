Top IMG defender says Clemson is just different when it comes to recruiting

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida is home to some of the top football talent in the nation, with Clemson sending out offers to three prospects from IMG in the 2022 class. The 2023 class at IMG is set to also be star-studded, and the Tigers have made a strong early impression with one of those stars.

Malik Bryant is one of those top-ranked recruits at the powerhouse in Florida, currently listed as a 5-star and the No. 13 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the ’23 class. At 6-3, 230-pounds, the versatile defensive prospect lines up primarily at defensive end and outside linebacker.

Bryant has pulled in offers from close to 30 schools in his recruitment, with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU all having offered.

Clemson has yet to send out their offers for the ’23 class, but Bryant looks to be in position to grab one of the initial offers. Bryant has been in contact with the multiple members of the Clemson defensive staff, and the Tigers are one of the schools standing out to Bryant early on.

“Clemson is just letting me know what coach (Dabo) Swinney does with underclassmen and waiting to offer going to their junior year. Coach (Lemanski) Hall, coach (Todd) Bates, and coach (Brent) Venables were all letting me know that they really like my film and they really like me, so when it’s time to offer I will be one of the top guys for them to offer,” Bryant told TigerNet. “They really like my character. They were saying that I have 5-star character and I’m a 5-star human being. I have that leadership that they are looking for. They like my speed and how I beat defenders and shed blocks to get to the quarterback.”

Bryant said that Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson have all built good relationships and are standing out early. What makes Clemson a school that has caught Bryant’s attention?

“What I’m looking for in a school is a family and the coach to not beat around the bush and just get straight to the point with me, and I see that in Clemson,” Bryant said. "And just how everyone is so tight around the football program and close throughout the community. Clemson love is really different. They recruit hard.”

Bryant’s versatility is one of his biggest strengths, with the ability to beat a tackle off the edge or drop into coverage.

“A lot of schools say outside linebacker, and a lot of schools say edge rusher,” he said. “And a lot of schools say both. In the Clemson defense, it would be that 4-3 edge rusher and standing up on the edge as well. I feel like I separate myself with my ability and my versatility. I can drop into coverage, guard the tight end, guard running backs, guard the slot, and I can rush the pocket.”

Bryant’s recruitment still has a long way to go, but the 5-star has an idea of what he will primarily be looking for in a school.

“I would say family, because everything revolves around family,” Bryant said. “Being able to trust one another and trust the coaching staff, all the way down to the nutritionists and everybody in the building. Just to be able to trust the people around me and being able to fit right in.”

Bryant was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American for the 2020 season, and was also the only sophomore named to the MaxPreps Florida All-State team. Bryant has also received an invitation from the 2023 All-American Bowl Game.