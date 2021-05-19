Top Georgia TE talks recruiting, relationship with Clemson QB commit

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s run of championships and on-field success can be traced to their ability to go across the nation for high-level recruits. The state of Georgia has been one of the places that has produced impact players for Clemson, and the Tigers are hoping to take another major target from the Peach State in the 2022 class.

Oscar Delp is one of the top players in the state of Georgia, currently ranked as the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 80 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Delp picked up the Clemson offer back in December, and the Tigers quickly made Delp’s top schools list in February. Delp has an unofficial visit set with Clemson in June, and the Tigers may also get one of Delp’s official visits later in the season.

Delp’s unofficial visit to Clemson will come on June 3rd, with official visits set to UGA for June 4-6, Michigan on June 14-16, and South Carolina June 25-27. Delp will make the trip to Clemson with his uncle, a former football player at Clemson.

“Just the overall atmosphere of the school and everything they have to offer,” Delp told TigerNet of what he is looking for on his visit to Clemson. “Clemson is definitely a school that I am strongly considering using an official on. They like to do their officials after the season.”

Delp has been in talks with offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott and head coach Dabo Swinney. Delp is also being recruited by a member of Clemson’s current ’22 class, and the message is coming from the guy who will be getting him the ball.

“I’ve been talking a lot with coach Elliott and coach Swinney. They tell me how they are going to get me the ball and develop me to be ready at the next level,” Delp said. “I love talking to coach Elliott and I think he is going to do great things with the tight ends. I’ve been talking with Cade Klubnik a lot, just about how we can really make plays and win a national championship together. Every tight end needs a quarterback.”

Delp’s list of top schools included Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Northwestern, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Stanford, South Carolina, and USC. What will Delp be looking for in the right school?

“It’s going to come down to relationships, academics, the way they use the tight end position, and the overall feel of the school for me.”

Delp capped off his junior season with nine touchdowns and over 700 yards receiving through nine games. The 6-4, 230-pound 4-star from West Forsyth (GA) is also a standout lacrosse player for his high school.

Delp has indicated that he may be ready to commit in September after taking his visits and seeing the start of the college football season. The home-state Bulldogs appear to be one of the heavy favorites in his recruitment, with a few of Delp’s close friends currently committed to Georgia.