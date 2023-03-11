Top Georgia safety says Clemson offer is the one he was waiting for

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One top Georgia safety received the offer he was waiting to receive.

Clemson opened a recruiting weekend Friday by hosting 4-star safety Ricardo Jones (6-3 200) of Warner Robins (GA) among others. Jones was on the Clemson campus for the first time and met up with safeties coach Mickey Conn. Before he left, he had an offer from Conn and the Tigers.

“It means a lot. It was one of the offers I was waiting on,” Jones said. “I know Clemson is real selective on their offers. They were just waiting on me to come up. I’ve been waiting to come up and I’ve been waiting to get that offer, so getting it means a lot to me.”

Jones said he and Conn were meeting to talk about things and watch some film when the veteran coach gave him the news of the offer.

“Me and Coach Conn were in the defensive meeting room and we were going through some film and through some safety plays,” Jones said. “He was asking me what I would do here and what would I do there. After we got talking for a little while, he was like, I want you to know that I’ve got a scholarship for you Ricardo. I was like, thank you coach. I stood up and gave him a hug. He talked to me and my mom for a little bit longer.”

Jones is not rushing a decision. He wants to wait to around his birthday October 9th to commit publicly, but the offer certainly leaves Clemson in a good spot with him.

“It puts them right up there,” Jones said. “I’m probably going to drop my top ten or twelve at the end of May or early June. It definitely puts them up there.”

Jones got a look at the football facilities and the campus while on his visit. More boxes were checked from a Clemson standpoint.

“It was great,” Jones said. “From facilities, all the brand new dorm rooms, it’s not even dorm rooms, they’re really apartments, everything is nice. You can fish everywhere. I love fishing, so there’s a lot of spots to fish. It’s perfect.”

Jones also got the chance to watch the Tigers do their thing in a spring practice session.

“Today was the first day in pads and those boys were out there getting physical, and I loved it,” Jones said. “The way Clemson plays, they use four to five safeties some plays. You’ve always got a chance to get on the field.”

Jones has also visited Auburn and will be taking visits to Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama and possibly LSU. He also plans to take an official visit to Clemson June 2nd.

Jones' offer list numbers 30-plus. Some of his other offers include USC, Florida State, Auburn, Michigan, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas, Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Stanford.

Jones was limited to six games last season due to injuries but managed six interceptions and 38 tackles.