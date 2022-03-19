Top Georgia playmaker loves Clemson visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of the top playmakers for the 2024 recruiting cycle was in town for an elite junior day last weekend, and he came away with a better feel for what it would be like to be a Tiger.

Joseph Stone, nicknamed JoJo, is a 4-star athlete out of Loganville (GA) Grayson who has offers from the likes of Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn St., South Carolina, and Tennessee, among others.

Saturday wasn’t Stone’s first trip to Clemson, and he loves the family feeling he gets each time he steps on campus.

“Of course, the people that are up there and the way it feels when I'm up there,” Stone told TigerNet about what stood out about the visit. “Coach (Tyler) Grisham and the way he teaches things and goes about things is definitely interesting.

“One thing he definitely explained was the way they go about their process. He understands that I'm about to be a junior but we definitely have an established relationship.”

Stone also took a few tours.

“I got to see the (football) facility. They have a facility strictly for football and I love that part about Clemson,” he said. “I got to see the new business building that they just built. That was actually one of my favorite parts of the visit.”

Stone doesn’t have a Clemson offer but also understands the Tigers are just now beginning to take a deeper look at the 2024 class.

“They move slow and they want to make sure they have the right people at Clemson whenever they make a move,” Stone said. “That is perfectly fine with me. I feel like if you have the right people around you that you'll be successful.”

To date, Stone doesn’t have a timetable for making a decision but knows he wants to make as many trips to Clemson as possible.

“I don't have any dates set up, but I'm just getting closer with family and grinding,” Stone said. “Of course, the people who are up there and the relationships that I have. I've been going to Clemson, going to the camps, and seeing the facilities since I was 10 years old. Clemson, I've been there plenty of times and it's something I definitely look forward to continuing going to see.”

Stone plays both corner and wide receiver but has a definite position in mind for college.

“I'm recruited by both Coach (Mickey) Conn and Coach Grisham. I would like to play the receiver position,” he said.