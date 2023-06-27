Top Georgia defensive end says a Clemson offer has to be earned

One of Clemson’s top defensive targets knows all about the Tigers, thanks to a former and maybe future teammate. London Merritt (6-3, 230) is a 2025 4-star defensive end prospect out of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy who has offers from the usual powers – Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio St., Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, among others. Merritt visited Clemson back in April when the coaches hosted several junior prospects, and the Tigers offered a scholarship at the beginning of June. He then visited head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp in June with his father in tow. While at camp, he ran into his former teammate at Woodward, Clemson defensive end AJ Hoffler. “It was great. It was a great experience to have my old teammate out there, supporting me and stuff, you know, he's bragging about me a little bit and he was joking around here and there,” Merritt told TigerNet. “But it was fun. I can't wait to go back again.” Merritt said Hoffler lets him know about Clemson and what it has to offer but also knows when to back off. “He knows I like them a lot and that I am considering them,” Merritt said. “He just tells me it’s a good school, great campus, and a great looking campus. He tells me a lot of good things about the coaches. He doesn’t go all out, but he tells me some stuff.” Merritt said the Clemson offer was one he was waiting on. “It worked out great because Clemson doesn't really offer underclassmen like that,” he said. “You have to earn a Clemson offer, and that let me know they are really considering me. They want me to come to that school. It means a lot.” Merritt was named the defensive line MVP at the Under Armour Next Future50 showcase Saturday in Florida, and he has plans to participate in a Rivals camp this Wednesday. After that, he hopes to get back out on the road and visit a few other schools. In the meantime, he wants to continue building his relationship with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. “My mom and my dad love him. He’s great people,” Merritt said. “Every time I talk to him, he makes me feel good. He doesn’t make me feel pressured. He just talks to me like a regular coach.” Merritt said he hopes to make it back for a game this fall, and then a decision could come as early as next January.

