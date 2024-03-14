Top Georgia cornerback can see himself playing for Tigers

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson continues to be a landing spot for top defensive backs in the nation, and one of the prized recruits in the 2026 class has Clemson firmly in his top schools. Suwanee (GA) Peachtree Ridge four-star Dorian Barney visited Clemson on Saturday for Clemson’s junior day, and defensive backs coach Mike Reed made another strong impression on the elite cornerback. Barney has collected over 30 offers so far in his recruitment, and the Clemson offer looks to be coming his way when Clemson sends out their offers to the ’26 class. At 6’1, 170 pounds, Barney is ranked as the No. 33 player overall and the No. 5 cornerback in the 247Sports rankings for the ’26 class. Barney’s time at Clemson on Saturday was spent catching up with Reed and watching the Tigers get after it during practice. “It was good, I can most definitely see myself playing for coach Reed in the future,” Barney told TigerNet. “What stood out is how the practice was very competitive. Coach Reed’s message was just to keep building the relationship that we’ve been building for over the past year. Coach Reed has said the offer is coming my way a long time ago. I’m looking forward to getting back there this spring, I just don’t know when yet. The relationship with Clemson is a very good one because they have been recruiting me since my freshman year and it just keeps building.” Along with Clemson, Barney has also visited Southern Cal, Alabama, and Georgia recently. As his recruitment unfolds, Barney is getting an idea of what the perfect school will look like for him. “Good people in the whole program, not just in the football part of it,” Barney said. “I’m looking at how the coaches treat their players on and off the field, how the staff coaches, and is it a good environment.” Barney’s offer list at this point includes all of the elite programs in the country, including Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU. What makes Barney one of the highly recruited players in his class? “I can do everything as a defensive back,” he said. “I’m not just a defensive back who can just cover. I can do everything, and my size sticks out to coaches.”

