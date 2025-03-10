Top Florida defender on the Clemson offer 'I've been wanting ever since I was young'

Clemson’s board continues to grow in talent. The Elite Retreat is being looked at as a resurgence in Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s star power on the recruiting trail, but also a spot where additions to the radar were made. That is the case for four-star Florida defensive lineman Elijah Golden of Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney. Golden was on campus for the Elite Retreat, with the staff courting him for quite some time before extending an offer to the elite defender. He told TigerNet that the staff, including with Nick Eason, have been in contact with him for several months. For Golden, this trip was his first time on campus, and he was left impressed with what Clemson has to offer. “It was pretty awesome,” Golden said. “It's very big, pretty spacious. I love the field. The field is amazing. The campus is very beautiful.” Not only did he get to check out the campus, but he also got to observe spring practice, and he noted that the energy on the field was full of fire, which translates to the staff’s feelings about Golden as a player. “It was pretty good, Golden said. “They're pretty fired up about me, and I love that and their intensity, especially at practice. The energy at practice was second to none, so I definitely love that.” The love was certainly mutual, as Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer shortly after, something that meant a lot to the Sarasota native. Golden remembers growing up watching Clemson in the National Championship, with Deshaun Watson being a player he remembers slaying the college football giants of Ohio State and Alabama. "This is definitely the offer I've been wanting ever since I was young,” Golden said. “I always watched Clemson play against Alabama and Ohio State, growing up with Deshaun Watson. So that's definitely one I've been wanting.” Golden hopes to secure an official visit with Clemson in the near future and to gain as much information about campus life and education as possible on that type of trip. He hasn’t solidified a timeline for his commitment and is allowing things to naturally play out as he approaches his senior season. After a Great Visit @ClemsonFB I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! Thank you, lord!! @KetaaGolden @CoachJonHaskins @JaredClark2 @CoachEason1 @52RockJr pic.twitter.com/lfBXlB30fw — 𝐓𝐇𝐄-𝐆𝐎𝐥𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐃 🌟Elijah Golden (@backfield_e) March 9, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!