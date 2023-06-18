Top defensive tackle camps, receives a Clemson offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the nation’s top defensive tackles participated in Dabo Swinney’s high school camp, and he did enough to leave Clemson with an offer. Christian Garrett (6-4, 255) is a 4-star 2025 defensive lineman out of Bogart (GA) Prince Avenue Christian School. He currently holds 12 offers, including Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Garrett worked out exclusively with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason. “It was awesome. They really pushed each other and they really feed off of each other,” Garrett said of the Clemson coaches. “Coach Eason's a good guy. You could tell. He's just real genuine. It's like he's so genuine it's like we met before almost. He grew up in the South. He's a real southern guy and he's just ... I don't know, he just has a real authentic personality. He's not changing for anybody. I like that.” Despite the football theme, Garrett learned that Clemson is also serious about academics. “One thing that stood out for sure is how much Coach Eason and Coach Swinney take academics seriously,” Christian said. “They are also very serious about how they take their personal faith in Jesus Christ.” Garrett spent a few minutes with Swinney. “It was really brief, but he just basically told me that he likes me, they'll keep an eye on me,” Garrett said of meeting the Tigers’ head coach. “And then it was Coach Eason that gave me the offer. He said it was really special because they put a lot of defensive linemen in the NFL.” Garrett said he’s still working on the dates to get to Florida and Tennessee, but also wants to make it back to Clemson for a game this fall. “I definitely want to come back,” he said. “I am trying to get to that Florida State game.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest