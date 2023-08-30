Top defensive end will return to Clemson for Notre Dame game

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of Clemson’s top defensive end targets for 2025 plans to be back on campus when the Tigers take on Notre Dame. CJ May (6-4, 225) is a 4-star defensive end prospect out of Highland Home (AL) who picked up a Clemson offer in June. May first visited Clemson on April 1st when he and head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive line coach Nick Eason and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall started to get to know one another. They wanted to see him in camp before offering, and he obliged them in June. The Tigers, in turn, made him an offer after seeing him in action up close. What makes the Tigers a contender for his services? “My thing with Clemson is Clemson has always been big on family,” May said. “As a recruit trying to get love in that relationship with coaches, family is always going to play a big part. That staff they have, Coach Ski, Coach Eason and Coach Dabo, that whole staff supports that family word strong.” May said he hears a lot from Hall, and the two have hit it off. He said Hall sees things in him as a player that would do well in the Clemson defensive scheme. Last season May recorded 50 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. “What Coach Ski preaches to me about, he tells me that I have a rare skill set that he loves,” May said. “A lot of players play defensive end, but you have certain players that have certain technique. Coach Ski just loves my way of style I play football. Obviously, run stop is a big thing for defensive end. It’s not all about pass rush, but my primary and strongest feature is my pass rush.” May plans to take several game visits this season. He was at Vanderbilt last weekend. He will go to Ohio State at Notre Dame September 23rd, South Carolina at Tennessee September 30th, Notre Dame at Louisville October 7th, Florida at South Carolina October 14th, Notre Dame at Clemson November 4th, Ole Miss at Georgia November 11th and Alabama at Auburn November 25th. May recently named a short list of Clemson, South Carolina, Auburn, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Troy, Miami, Georgia, Ole Miss and Louisville.

