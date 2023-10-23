Top corner target has the Tigers among his favorites

One of the Tigers’ cornerback targets has Clemson in his top schools. Talented 2025 corner Deuce Edwards (6-1 178) of Richmond (VA) Trinity School was back at Clemson in September for the Tigers’ win over the Owls. He had been to Clemson for a camp last summer and an unofficial visit before that. Edwards and Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed are building a tight bond that could eventually lead to the two working together. “Clemson is definitely one of my top schools,” Edwards said. “I love coach Reed, love coach (Dabo) Swinney, I love the whole coaching staff. Clemson is just one of those schools that’s always been a dream school, one of those big-time schools that I look forward to on TV ever since I was young.” Edwards added that another major attraction to Clemson for him is the head coach. “Coach Swinney is definitely a good guy, he’s a great coach,” Edwards said. “He’s definitely got a connection with all his players. All his players follow him and believe in everything that he does. That’s a great coach to have and someone I can look forward to playing for.” Edwards named a top twelve a few weeks ago, with Clemson right there. The others were Tennessee, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Virginia, West Virginia, Boston College, Penn State, Maryland and Louisville. He’s a player whose cornerback talents are in demand by corner coaches like Clemson’s Reed. “My play style, how versatile I am, how physical I am at corner, and how well I can move,” Edwards said about what Reed likes in him. “When I went to the game, I saw a lot of man, saw the corners get up in the receiver's face. They were physical and played with passion and aggression. Those are things I like about my game that I can see myself playing at Clemson with.” Edwards said he’s not sure he’ll make it back to Clemson for another game this season, but he will try to. He does plan to take an official visit to Clemson this summer. He has also been to Tennessee for a game this season, and during the summer, he made stops at Louisville, Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

