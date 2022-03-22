Top Alabama running back loves the atmosphere at Clemson

Jeremiah Cobb is a 4-star 2023 running back out of Montgomery (AL) Montgomery Catholic Preparatory whose recruiting is starting to gain traction, and that includes a lot of attention from multiple members of the Clemson coaching staff.

Cobb is the No. 20 running back prospect in the country for the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Last season, Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns on only 195 carries. He added 561 receiving yards.

Cobb’s offer list is impressive – he has 31 offers already, including Auburn, Louisville, LSU, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Florida St., Michigan, Nebraska, Michigan St., Oregon, Oklahoma St., and South Carolina, among others.

“It has definitely started to pick up,” Cobb said of his burgeoning recruitment. “I guess you could say that it's kind of overwhelming, at least at first it was. I've kind of gotten used to it and I'm enjoying it.”

Cobb doesn’t boast a Clemson offer to date, but he did visit for the Tigers’ elite junior day ten days ago.

“I got to sit in the meeting rooms with all of the coaches,” Cobb said. “I got to meet every coach and talk to them. I also go to watch the practice and see how the coaches work. Just seeing the coaches work together really stood out.”

Cobb said that he spent the most time with running backs coach CJ Spiller.

“I hung out with Coach Spiller the most. He really told me that they love my film and that I'm a great person on and off the field,” Cobb said. “He told me to keep doing what I'm doing. He told me he wanted to build a relationship with me before he offers me.”

Cobb is a former teammate of recent Clemson signees Kylon Griffin and TJ Dudley, and both give the Tigers high marks.

“They just tell me how much they love the place,” he said. “They don’t put any pressure on me. They just tell me how it’s like a family there and how much it feels like a family.”

What stood out on his visit?

“I loved the atmosphere when I came,” Cobb said. “All of the coaches were really happy and they were happy to see me. I like how the coaches work together and stuff like that.”