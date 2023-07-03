Top 30 for 2023: The Swiss Army Knife, Wade Woodaz, makes an appearance

The Top 30 list for the Tigers continues; this time, it’s defense-heavy. We are looking at what we think are the Top 30 players for this season. This list looks at a few different factors – the depth chart being the most important part – but also how valuable that player is to the team, how much depth is at that spot, and how much that player will contribute this season. We’ve had fun looking at some of the players so far, and with holiday festivities in full swing, it’s time to focus on the next three. We chip in today with Nos. 24, 23, and 22. Top Tigers for 2023 30. DE Tomarrion Parker, 29. CB Jeadyn Lukus, 28. OL Mitchell Mayes 27. RG Walker Parks, 26. P Aidan Swanson, 25. WR Beaux Collins No. 24, Justin Mascoll, Defensive End I had a fun moment with Mascoll during the spring. We discussed his progression, from a talented but bewildered freshman to a player ready to step into a starting role. I mentioned that I remembered a play from the Ohio State game in the desert, and I didn’t have to say anymore. “I do remember that,” he said of a play where he forgot to set the edge, allowing an Ohio St. back to get loose for big yards. “If I could go back and talk to that guy, I would tell him to be patient. And to play a better technique than I played (smiling). I would tell myself not to be so hard on myself. It’s Division I football. Just take it for what it is and be patient.” Mascoll enters 2023 credited with 86 tackles (9.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 1,131 career snaps over 53 games (13 starts). Last season, he was credited with 22 tackles (3.5 for loss) and a pass breakup in 298 defensive snaps over 14 games (two starts). The Tigers aren’t deep in experience at the defensive end spot, and one would assume that Mascoll gets the first chance to start opposite sixth-year end Xavier Thomas. But defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall said that players still have to produce to stay on the field. “You got to continue to perform on the field, right? You (got to) make plays you’re supposed to make, you got to be available,” Hall said. “You got to do the little things and if you continue to do that, and stay on the right track, and Mascoll is gaining weight, (he’s) doing the things that he needs to do, (he’s) taking care of his body. He’s eating well. He’s getting rest; he’s doing all of those things. “I got guys that are coming in that (want) to play football right away. So, I’m telling those guys man, just push the starters (to) continue to work hard each and every day because we grade everything - individual, team, pass rush, grade everything. Everything counts.” No. 23, Jalyn Phillips, Safety It doesn’t matter the sport, whether it’s football or baseball or basketball or softball or any others you care to name, a good defense starts with being good up the middle. The Tigers think they have that with Phillips. Phillips, out of Lawrenceville (GA) Archer High School, is entering his senior season with high expectations. He’s projected to start at one of the safety spots – alongside Andrew Mukuba – and finally turn into the player he always knew he could be. Phillips has started just seven games in his Clemson career, but six of those came last season when he recorded 47 tackles (1.0 for loss), three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 357 defensive snaps in 12 games. He enters 2022 credited with 70 career tackles (1.5 for loss), five pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in 553 defensive snaps over 37 games (seven starts). Phillips made quite an impression at the end of the season, but leaving early never entered his mind. Phillips said every player should want to start, but he’s been content to stay with the people he thinks of as a family. “Trust the process,” Phillips said. “I wake up every day and trust the process. I’ve learned so much from Nolan Turner. I appreciate him the most. Some people, they hate on the guy that’s in front of them, but I never in my life will hate on another man. I just really learned the game from him. He really slowed things down for me player-wise. That’s the reason he’s one of my close friends to this day. “And playing under a guy like (defensive coordinator) Wes (Goodwin) and a guy like Coach (Mickey) Conn. Genuine men. Guys that love you on and off the field. Coach (Dabo) Swinney, another guy that loves you on and off the field no matter what it is. Playing under them and playing for my family is really the big reason why I go so hard.” As he enters the final year of his collegiate career, Phillips is determined to pass on what he learned from Muse, Wallace, and especially from Turner. He wants to be the same kind of leader and help enhance the younger players’ game. “Coming in, I always did what was right, did what coach needed me to do and did a little extra, so I feel like I’ve always been a leader about what I’ve been doing,” he said. “But this year, taking on that role, I’m trying to be more vocal and get some of the young guys in and watch some film because I know how it was for me when I first came here. Everything was fast and everything is fast on the field. You might know it on the paper, but as soon as you get out here (on the field), your mind goes crazy.” No. 22, Wade Woodaz, Safety/LB Members of the Clemson defense compare Woodaz to a Swiss Army Knife because he can do so many things and play different spots on the defense. Linebacker Barrett Carter loves the comparison. "It's extremely important because offenses are evolving, so you need guys that can play many different positions that you can plug in anywhere," Carter said before the Orange Bowl. "Wade can play linebacker, safety, on the d-line. He can play any position you throw him at, and he can excel at that position. Wade is a Swiss Army Knife in our defense. I'm proud of Wade and the way he shows up every day and the way he excels every day." Carter said Woodaz's athleticism caught him by surprise. "Wade is sneaky athletic. I've seen Wade jump up for balls that he shouldn't have caught, but his athleticism is going to take him so far along with the mental side," Carter said. "Just how high he can jump. That really surprised me because I hadn't seen any of Wade, but when I saw him get up, I was like, 'Dang.' It really surprised me." We first noticed Woodaz during fall camp last year – he was already earning praise on special teams even though he thought he was going to redshirt. “I came in, and I was like, man, I am going to redshirt; there’s no way I’ll play at all,” Woodaz said. “I wasn’t recruited highly coming out of high school. I was like, I’m going to come in and redshirt, probably. And then fall camp started, and I was like, 'Oh wait, why am I only behind Barrett?' Barrett was the only person in front of me, and I was like, maybe I might be playing a little bit, and then you look up on the board in special teams meetings, and I was first on the depth chart, and I was like, oh okay, I guess I am going to be playing this year.” Woodaz enters 2023 credited with 20 tackles (5.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in 180 snaps from scrimmage over 14 games (one start) as a freshman in 2022. He registered five tackles and a pass breakup vs. No. 24 North Carolina in a game he started at safety. He assumed the role as the team’s primary SAM linebacker in the Orange Bowl vs. No. 6 Tennessee, collecting two tackles (both for loss) and a pass breakup. Woodaz should see time at different spots again this season. “I think that’s my best attribute, versatility,” he said. “I’m very thankful from God and my parents for giving me the ability with my body to be able to do that, but it’s fun. I love being able to be plugged in wherever. I can go play man on a tight end or I could go back and play deep safety, and then I go could down and blitz the A gap. I take pride in being able to play multiple positions. I don’t want to be one stationary guy. If you look at our entire ‘backer room, we can all be plugged in everywhere. So, I’m sure Coach Wes (Goodwin) will have a lot of fun with different packages and whatnot.”

