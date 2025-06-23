Top 25: Clemson's most important players in 2025 - Tristan Smith

Clemson's most important season of the decade is closer than you think. Months of transfer portal additions, offseason retention, and much more will culminate in a run down The Hill to face LSU on August 31. Among those taking that stride by Howard's Rock, who are the most important to Clemson seeking the ultimate prize of a national championship? We are under a month away from Dabo Swinney's Clemson media day, where we will hear from the staff ahead of fall camp. In the meantime, we will identify the 25 most important players to a championship. Important doesn't necessarily equate to best, but in some instances, that will be the case. Starting at No. 25 and working our way down, the first entry on the list will be one who generated plenty of excitement weeks into the offseason, and truly was the star of the spring. No. 25, WR Tristan Smith Grayson Mann: Tristan Smith's arrival on campus was a sign of things to come for the Tigers' offseason. Dabo Swinney wasn't messing around. Smith was the first of three portal acquisitions that fit a specific need, and the spring served as a preview of how those roles could be placed on a roster that was crowded with talent. In Smith's case, finding a fit in an already crowded receiver room was always going to take some time. Watching him on day one, it was clear that nerves were present, as he dropped several passes during the periods we observed. Circle back days later, and his confidence was there, and it reflected on the field. The former FCS standout put it all together during the spring game, collecting several highlight plays and a touchdown in the process. Smith's catch radius and unique body type for this roster grant him staying power because he brings something the other receivers in the room don't have - length. In several instances, the ball was thrown in such a way that only Smith could come down with the catch, making life incredibly difficult for defenders. Smith's importance on this list is evident here, as he isn't pivotal like Bryant Wesco or T.J. Moore in making this receiving room go. However, he does provide a depth that is important in an extended season, and gives the Tigers a goal-line body reminiscent of Mike Williams or Tee Higgins. Tristan Smith is having himself a day.



Here’s the sequence of his touchdown, along with another insane catch.



Clemson snagged a good one in the portal. @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/zK5nIfAcWo — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 5, 2025 David Hood: Grayson covered a lot of the physical attributes that the lengthy Smith brings to the table, but another part of what I love about this addition is that he is excited to be at Clemson. He wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school, and spent two years at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College from 2022-23. No one would confuse the facilities at Hutchinson or SEMO for Clemson, and Smith felt like he was walking into a dream when he saw Clemson the first time, and his head coach took notice of both the physical tools and the happiness level of his newest transfer. “I've been really pleased with some of the plays that he's made, and then he's had some others that I think sometimes he just, it's fast, and he's just thinking, am I doing the right thing? And so I think he'll get through that this summer, and I really anticipate him making a big jump by the time we get through fall camp. I really do,” Swinney said. “I really love that kid. He's very mature, and he's very serious about it. He's like the happiest guy on the team. He's just really, really happy. He's had a tough journey. He's just really happy to be at a place like Clemson, and it's been awesome. “He flashed all spring, and he's the guy, he just needs to get through spring, get exposed to everything, and then after spring really go back through everything at a little bit of a different pace for him now that it's not going to be the first time he's heard it. And he goes back through it, matches it up with the tape. I think he'll make a big stride. And then he needs a big summer skills and drills, and just timing. His confidence has grown. But you put in a whole offense and you got a bunch of veteran guys out there and he's the guy rolling in that's new, but he just catches your eye because he’s long and he runs well. But what I like about him is, some guys are big, but they don't use their body to play big, and he can do that.” Smith did indeed flash during the spring, but feels like he has to show he’s worthy every day. "I feel like I gotta prove myself. I gotta make plays. Do my job," said Smith, who especially hates dropping passes with the tall frame he's been gifted. "But when I get that first catch out of the way," Smith continued, "I'm like, 'OK, let's go.'"

