Top 25: Clemson's most important players in 2025 - Kylon Griffin

Clemson's 2025 season will prove to be as high-stakes as ever, and the further we move down the list, the more that importance grows. Arguably beyond running back, the rotation at safety will prove to be just as important to monitor. Kylon Griffin has primarily operated behind the scenes in his first three years at Clemson, but if you ask, anyone will tell you he's next up. 21. Safety Kylon Griffin Grayson Mann: Griffin has drawn rave reviews for years now, and this season may be his time to assume the spotlight fully. In 2024, he saw action in 13 of the 14 games, starting four. In that time, he recorded 25 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception. His athleticism and instincts are impressive to view, but he hasn't had the on-field time to let those traits shine consistently. If there were an award for someone who's grown up behind the scenes at fall camp in a massive way, it's likely Griffin who would come away with the accolade. Griffin's task now involves replacing the production of R.J. Mickens, who was one of the Tigers' most underrated players on defense during his time on campus. Mickens was always in the right spots at the right times and posted a career year before being drafted by the Chargers this spring. In Tom Allen's new-look defense, Griffin's athleticism may pair well with what Clemson's new defensive coordinator is looking for. Those rave reviews in the fall may soon translate into the same for an on-field product, which should be nothing but great news for Clemson fans. Kylon Griffin with the first interception of the day for the Clemson Tigers. pic.twitter.com/w6aj5qUvnJ — Christian S. Rauh (@ChristianSRauh) October 12, 2024 David Hood: Kylon Griffin has made the most of his opportunities. Griffin enters 2025 credited with 39 tackles (0.5 for loss), three interceptions and two pass breakups in 523 snaps over 26 career games (four starts), but as he enters his fourth season, he looks to do even more as safeties coach Mickey Conn looks to replace Mickens. The three-star recruit was a late addition to the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class, committing on Jan. 25, 2022, just before National Signing Day after decommitting from Mississippi State on Dec. 1, 2021. It’s taken time for him to develop into the player he wants to be, and he said he’s satisfied with how he has progressed during his time on campus. "Extremely," Griffin said. "My freshman year, I wasn't ready. I knew that. Everybody wants to come in and play fresh out of high school, but sometimes you just got to have that self awareness and be able to go on the scout team and get better. Even my redshirt freshman year, I still think I wasn't ready. But having self awareness, like I said, to take pride and get better. Eventually, you're gonna get there." This year, he has even more of an opportunity to put that development to the test. "I think everybody should take advantage of their opportunities once they get it,” Griffin said. “You want to be prepared for the opportunity and not get it, than unprepared when you do get it. We all just try to be locked in day by day, and when that opportunity comes, take advantage of it."

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!