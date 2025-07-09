Top 25: Clemson's most important players in 2025 - DeMonte Capehart

Clemson's 2025 season will be as high-stakes as ever, and the further we move down the list, the more that importance grows. Our next spot on this list takes us to the defensive line, where one key returner's spot has a prime opportunity to explode for a final year. DeMonte Capehart was one of the final pieces fans waited on for a return announcement, believing adding him to the line only further served to strengthen an already sizeable force in the front seven. 20. DT DeMonte Capehart Grayson Mann: The top 20. Capehart's Clemson journey hasn't always been the most steady, but when he's been on the field, good things tend to happen. Entering his final season, there's a unique opportunity for him to be a part of something special. Had Capehart declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, there's a chance he would've heard his name called or, at the very least, gotten a camp opportunity. Now, he can chase two positive goals: Chase higher draft stock, and chase a national championship. Starting along a defensive line that will feature Will Heldt, Peter Woods, and T.J. Parker, Capehart's ability to make that mix make life miserable for the opposing offensive lines, who will try to figure out how to stop this bunch, is likely. In 2024, he arguably put together his most complete season, playing 11 games while starting six, totaling a career high in tackles (21). Had Will Heldt gone elsewhere or other things had transpired over the offseason, his return might've skyrocketed him further, but Capehart's importance is massive in 2025. Should he stay healthy during Clemson's title chase, not only will he get favorable matchups, but he will be icing on the cake for a ferocious front seven.

David Hood: He’s baaaaack.

At the end of January, Capehart announced “I’m back” in a social media post, noting that he had received an NCAA waiver and will return for final year of eligibility in 2025. Coach Dabo Swinney revealed last winter that Clemson and Capehart had submitted an NCAA waiver to get him a final year of eligibility for this season.

Capehart enrolled at Clemson in 2020 and played 20 snaps that season while redshirting, and has accumulated 45 career games since then. However, just six of those games are starts as he’s toiled behind some pretty good players who have since made their way to the NFL.

Capehart plays with violent hands and can be a disruptive force up front. Paired with Peter Woods, who is likely to draw double teams (as will defensive end TJ Parker), Capehart has a chance to put together a stellar final (and sixth) season in Death Valley.

