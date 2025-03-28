Top 2027 names to watch for on March visits, note on spring game absence

The class of 2026 is being constructed right before our eyes, but the foundation of next year’s focus is beginning to take shape. Plenty of 2027 prospects will be on campus this weekend, and we have some names you should certainly watch for. One of the more fascinating prospects in line to visit this weekend is 2027 LB Max Brown of Jefferson (GA). Brown is the younger brother of current Clemson standout Sammy Brown, so there is a sentimental tie that the Tigers have. The younger Brown is considered a rising star on the recruiting trail, mirroring his older sibling’s rise on the national scene. Brown also confirmed to TigerNet that he will be at the spring game, making that two quick visits in seven days. Speaking of the spring game, an absence TigerNet can confirm is 2026 OT Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day. This isn’t a matter of fading interest but one of ensuring his spring options are explored. He’s already tabbed to be on campus for his official visit in May, rounding out the Tigers as one of his top schools in his recruitment. Moving back to the 2027 prospects for the weekend, another confirmed visit for the weekend is 2027 defensive end Xavier Perkins of Durham (NC) C.E. Jordan, who already boasts impressive offers. Some of those programs include Florida State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, and others. Perkins and many other 2027 prospects won’t receive any offer from Clemson until late spring/early summer, but their presence for this weekend goes a long way in beginning to craft that relationship. Ben Musser is one of the many signal callers that the Tigers have seen out of the 2027 class, with the Bogart (GA) product making the trek to campus after a visit with Alabama. He also holds offers from Nebraska and Cincinnati. Along with DJ Hunter of Knoxville (TN) Bearden and Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Thompson, Clemson has begun to cast a wide net at quarterback. Arguably, the most significant name of the weekend is 2027 five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit. Henderson is easily one of the best prospects of this class, and the Tigers are getting another look at him this spring. He already boasts offers from Alabama, Duke, Tennessee, Ohio State, and most of the top programs in the country. Clemson won’t throw their hat into the ring with an offer until later this year, but he is absolutely a name to watch from here on out.

