Top 2025 quarterback prospect has 'great' visit to Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Ryan Montgomery (6-3, 212) is one of the top 2025 quarterback prospects in the country, and last week he spent time at Clemson with his father. Montgomery hails from Findlay, Ohio, hometown of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He has offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech among others. Since the second week in March, Ryan and his father Mike, a former linebacker at Miami of Ohio, have been making campus stops and meeting with head coaches and offensive coordinators/quarterback coaches. Friday and Saturday they were at Clemson. Mike Montgomery had visited Clemson twice before with his oldest son Luke, now an offensive lineman at Ohio State. Clemson was one of the finalists, so Mike was already familiar with the program. Monday night, after arriving in Athens for their Tuesday visit with Georgia, Mike Montgomery gave this overview of the Clemson visit: “We started there the day before and we got to get a look at practice, and then grabbed dinner with some of the staff, which is awesome,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got a real good rapport with Tajh Boyd and Jordan Sorrells specifically, and a couple of other staff members that went out to dinner. The next day was that elite underclassmen day. Probably the highlight was Coach (Dabo) Swinney in the morning talking for about an hour on how he’s built the program. Some pretty amazing statistics behind it that he was able to share. Really a testimony to the tenure of success they’ve had there under his tutelage. Super, super impressive. That was good. Ryan got to talk to him as well.” Another key period of the visit was Ryan’s first meeting with new offensive coordinator/QB coach Garrett Riley. “We wanted to spend some time with Riley,” Mike Montgomery said. “We thought highly of Brandon (Streeter). You know he’s down here at Georgia, so we kept that relationship going, so it was great to see him. We had no relationship with Riley. It was good for Ryan to spend some time with him watching film with the other quarterbacks that were there, and just getting to get to know him a little bit more. He seemed like a really cool customer. Seems like a great hire for Dabo. I thought the practice was really well run, very physical and very competitive.” Montgomery said Riley will be coming up to Findlay in May to watch Ryan work out. Had a great weekend at Clemson! Very special place and excited to get back! @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @SorrellsJordan pic.twitter.com/zdjdYxZgtG — Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) April 1, 2023