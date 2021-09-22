Tony Elliott expects NC State to employ similar structure to Georgia Tech

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – What does Tony Elliott expect to see when the Tigers face off against NC State Saturday afternoon in Raleigh? He expects to see the same type of defense Georgia Tech employed last week.

The Yellow Jackets dropped as many as eight defenders into coverage and dared Clemson to run the ball. With the Clemson offensive line struggling, it was a strategy that worked – Clemson scored just two touchdowns.

However, it was also a game that was delayed by video reviews, multiple injuries, weather delays, and what seemed like way too many commercial interruptions.

"It was a strange game. One of the first I've been a part of where you've got something completely different than what you were expecting,” Elliott said. “They had played a little bit odd before, but nothing like what we saw. I think more of (that) is going to come. Iowa State has done a really good job with that three-safety package. You've seen us do it a little bit in the past with Isaiah Simmons. Almost felt like we were playing option football. Only had eight possessions in the game.

“And they were going to make us be patient, put together drives, and run the football. And then they were mixing up some coverages and really trying to confuse the young quarterback: they were playing press coverage then bailing, then press, bail, and stop. We have to clean up our ball security. We had a couple of drops in critical situations. We had penalties. Sometimes we were out of sync.”

He expects more of the same Saturday in Raleigh.

"If you look at N.C. State, that's what they're playing. They're basically a 3-3-5 defense,” Elliott said. “So you're going to have to run the ball because they drop eight into coverage. And then you have to find some windows because there are a lot of underneath coverage guys. So going forward, each week we'll have a plan for it."

NC State has a veteran defense.

"Got a ton of experience. They're in position. They're aggressive and downhill, and even though they're in a three-man front, they're built to stop the run,” Elliott said. “They are going to have their linebackers close to the line of scrimmage and they're going to be shooting gaps so you don't get any double teams. I think the difference is structurally on the back end will be different than Georgia Tech. They can disguise pretty good. It's going to be a big week of preparation from a coverage standpoint. You know what you're going to get up front with three down linemen, but the rest of the configuration, you might have five underneath, four underneath, three-deep, two-deep with a spy to get ready for.

"Outside of our practice field sometimes, we haven't this style of defense quite as much. But I think we'll see more of a 3-3-5, especially with the success that Iowa State has had and people are going to learn from it. The biggest thing is fundamentally we have to get better at certain positions. As the fundamentals get better, the cohesion will start to get better on the offensive line. It starts up front, have to have cohesion. And it spreads to everyone else."

Elliott said that the offense is playing well in practice, but that hasn’t transitioned to game day.

"Yeah that's frustrating. We have to get guys to trust their technique,” Elliott said. “When you get into a game and bullets are flying full-speed, you have to trust your technique. I think some guys are just going out there and things happen fast and they are just reacting. The more you can slow it down in practice, the more it'll be slower in the game. There's a little bit of a disconnect we have to push through. We have to continue to practice well and that will translate more to games."