Tom Allen wants more emphasis on fundamentals, less on complex scheme

CLEMSON – New defensive coordinator Tom Allen watched film of the Clemson defense last season, and two things stood out: the scheme was complex, and the fundamentals and technique were bad. The solution? Less complexity, more fundamentals. Allen takes over a defense that finished 69th in total defense, and an even worse 85th against the run. Those numbers might be acceptable elsewhere, but not at Clemson. At the heart of the struggles were missed tackles, wide open gaps in the defense, and a lack of fundamentals at key points during games. Allen was brought in to fix those issues, and it started with his film study. His first order of business? Make the defense easier to implement, what he calls a philosophical difference from what he saw on film. “I think that was a theme, and it aligns with what I believe,” Allen said recently. “We're a simple system that's relies on the ability of the players to have a mastery of what we're doing schematically. Then you can now spend the time working on technique and fundamentals and practice instead of just trying to teach scheme all the time. So that's just a philosophical difference of what we're going to be doing here now.” In other words, the coaches can spend more time on teaching how to tackle instead of spending time teaching complex schemes. “And then also even the tackling piece, you spend way much more time on tackling when that's your focus, when you're not spending as much time on scheme,” Allen said. “And then also you get to be able to teach your guys how to play the game. You teach 'em to anticipate situational football, anticipate the things you're going to see out of the offense, the backfield sets, and reading what they're doing and being able to study that instead of just spending all your time just trying to make sure of the next call and how to execute that call.” Allen wants a simplified, fundamentally-sound scheme that allows his players to play aggressive and free. “When you have less things that you do, that allows you to spend more time on technique and fundamentals and more time on teaching them how to play the game and how to anticipate what the offense is going to do through film study and preparation,” Allen said. “So yeah, we're a much simpler defense and by design, but that's what we do and I believe in that. And I think you want to get the guys to play extremely hard, extremely physical, and that becomes the focus and then the scheme is just fundamentally sound. And then you obviously do a great job of disguising things so that they can't get a bead on you defensively. And that's what we're going to do.”

