TJ Parker details Wolfpack spit incident, Tigers responding to trash talk with big win

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - There’s no love lost between Clemson and NC State. The Textile Bowl brings plenty of intensity between two conference foes. There’s history of missed kicks, stolen towels, and much more between the Tigers and the Wolfpack. In 2024, there was a new element added: spit warfare. As the Tigers began to rack on points, Tré Williams and offensive tackle Anthony Belton entered an exchange. There are conflicting reports depending on who you ask, but the end result was that Belton was ejected for the remainder of the game for spitting on Williams. T.J. Parker became Clemson’s expert witness on the matter. Following the game's conclusion, Parker said that Belton had already been agitated prior and that the moment had escalated. “I knew he was already heated,” Parker said. “That was early on in the game. He was trying to fight somebody, so I knew I got the sack and made the play. I knew he was talking crazy. All I needed for him was to swing on me, and he swung on me, and I let him hit me. “From there, we know what time he had to leave. So it is all about playing in their head. You are making plays and stuff like that, but you don't do things like that. So they're already hot-headed. So, we did what we had to do, and it turned out bad for him.” NC State head coach Dave Doeren had the chance to tell his perception of how Saturday’s spat between rivals turned out. “I’m disappointed in him,” Doeren said of Belton. “I didn't see what happened prior. He said the guy spit on him first, and he spit back at him. Our guys know when you retaliate, you're the one that gets the flag. I don't know if that happened or didn't happen, and it really doesn't matter if it did. We can't respond that way. We have to respond as a mature adult and walk away from the situation. Tell the head coach this happened. Let me tell the ref, and then get the guy later in the game for something. Anthony was disappointed in himself. Obviously, I was disappointed in him. He'll learn a lot from that, but that's not him, and that was a bad response on his part.” Parker told the media that the trash talk from the Wolfpack had been escalating, and once the game got out of hand, a switch was flipped. Did the sophomore defensive end take pride in seeing the Wolfpack go down? He certainly did. “Oh, most definitely because coming into the game, they expected to win,” Parker said. “They were talking trash and stuff like that, so nothing's better than whooping up on them all game and just hearing the trash talks slowly fade away, and then those trash talks turn into compliments. I'm saying that's how you know you got them.” For Parker, it likely didn’t take long to see their first ACC victory was incredibly secure. The Textile Bowl crown returns to Clemson and will stay there until at least 2027. Parker and the Tiger defense will undoubtedly enjoy staying on top of this series for the next few years.

