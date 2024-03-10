"Time will tell" for top safety target Tae Harris

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Time will tell for one of Clemson’s top targets. Class of 2025 safety Tae Harris of Cedartown (GA) was in Clemson Saturday for one of the Tigers’ junior days, and he was able to take a tour of campus and watch Clemson practice in Death Valley. Harris brought his mother along for the visit, and both were allowed to also spend time with the Clemson coaches. “It went well. Coach (Mickey) conn really expressed to me how much that he wanted me to play for him, that it would take me that day if he could, stuff like that,” Harris said. “So, I mean, that's what really stood out to me. I liked the way practice went. I liked the way they practiced with so much intensity. I liked the way they got after it on defense and stuff like that.” He spent time watching Clemson’s secondary, especially the safeties. “I say Joe Wilkinson from Rome, Georgia, stood out to me,” Harris said. “He got his nose dirty.” Harris is one of the fastest defensive players in this class, and he said that Conn has told him he would be one of the faster players on Clemson’s roster. “That means a lot to me actually. It is a blessing for sure to be in that position,” Harris said. “Coach Conn stressed that to me and what kind of role I could have at Clemson if I went there. I just take pride in it. So I appreciate him for that.” He also said he knows what is important at Clemson. “We did a tour around the campus and stuff like that, just showing us life at Clemson,” Harris said. “The golf courses and building, and things to do around Clemson. But classwork is key. Education is key down there.” He also had the chance to talk to the Tigers’ head coach. “I did, I did. He was fired up about it. Like I said, he's one of the good ones,” Harris said. “He wanted to know if they did enough for me to commit.” Where does Clemson stand for Harris, who only has one more visit scheduled this spring (Ole Miss on the 30th). “Time will tell. There is not a specific spot on where they stand, but time will tell,” Harris said. “I like the place, I really do. But time will tell.” He said he wants to talk it over with his mother but will try and make it back for the Clemson spring game.

