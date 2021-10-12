Tigers use open date to get healthy, rest up for final push

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The Clemson football team’s bye week could not have come at a better point in the season. The Tigers currently sit with a 3-2 record and a 2-1 record in ACC play. With injuries galore along both the defensive and offensive sides of the ball, the open week was very welcomed for multiple players to rest up for the week and get healthy. Clemson will return to action against Syracuse for a Friday night matchup in New York inside of the Carrier Dome.

So with the off weekend, what were the Tigers up to? We got an inside glimpse into what they did with some time off on Monday.

Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei traveled back home to sunny California and in his words "got to watch the nation's best recruit” when he went to his former high school St. John Bosco's game on Friday night.

“I went back home, I got to fly back home and see my brother play,” Uiagalelei said on what he did with his time off. “Best recruit in the nation, Young Concrete (Matayo). I got to see him play and I just chilled out at the house, got to see my mom and watch some college football and hang out with some friends and family.”

Uiagalelei, who has been under much scrutiny this season, said the break was much needed to step away and relax for a few days.

“It was cool. I kind of got to relax and get away from it for a little bit,” said Uiagalelei. “It was good. I missed my mom and my brother so I got to go see them and that was really good to see. I got to watch some of the Oklahoma-Texas game and just relax for a little bit so that was nice.”

The sophomore wasn’t the only player that needed the break, fellow sophomore Myles Murphy said he went back to Georgia to spend his off weekend with his family as well.

“I kind of took a mental break as far as football goes,” Murphy said. “I went home and spent as much time around my family as I could since I’m usually here all the time. I still watched all the games on Saturday, got a little sweat in during a workout on Saturday morning, but really just tried to enjoy my off days as much as I could.

Trying to get their mind off football was a recurring theme among the players who spoke on Monday, as offensive lineman Jordan McFadden said something similar.

“I just tried to get my mind off football, as crazy as that sounds” McFadden said. “I tried to relax, get some rest and let my body recover. I watched some football, tried to learn from some other teams, and definitely watched the Syracuse-Wake Forest game. I would say definitely just resting and trying to get my mind right to finish the rest of this season.”

Clemson defensive leader and captain James Skalski also traveled back to Georgia, a tradition he says he has done during his off week all six years he has been at Clemson.

“I got to go back home, my process has been the same since I’ve been here,” Skalski said. “We had some time to rest and recover and kind of get our legs back under us. We had three really good days last week and then some time off, but nothing really changes and we're back to attacking and preparing now.”

Clemson have a shortened game week, traveling up to New York on Thursday this week instead of the usual Friday travel day. The Tigers and Orange will kick off inside of the Carrier Dome on Friday night at 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.