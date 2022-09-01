Tigers trying to make most of second chance at top Alabama defensive end

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson is getting a second chance at one of the top defensive ends in Alabama.

The Tigers’ coaching staff made an early run at defensive end Tomarrion Parker (6-4 250) of Phenix City (AL) Central, but missed on him when he committed to Penn State. In August, Parker decommitted from the Nittany Lions, and now the Tigers are very much involved. He plans an official visit to Clemson the weekend of the Syracuse game October 22nd.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is heading up the recruiting effort for Clemson with assistance from defensive tackles coach Nick Eason. Head coach Dabo Swinney is also making his phone calls.

“We’ve been talking ever since going into my junior year in January. We’ve had a great relationship since,” Parker said. “The relationship has always been strong and always good, but they kind of backed off once I committed to respect the commitment. Once I decommitted, they were all hands on and got the offer to me. They’ve been calling and texting every day, and I’ve been calling them. The relationship is definitely strong with Coach Hall and Coach Eason. And I’ve talked with Coach Swinney as well.”

Clemson’s history at Central High also is a plus. Former receiver Justyn Ross and current players EJ Williams and Caleb Nix were all former Red Devils. Nix is the son of Central’s head coach Patrick Nix, a former Auburn quarterback.

“They just tell me to make the right decision for me, but they tell me it’s definitely a vibe,” Parker said. “They love it down there, so I’ll definitely take that into consideration. Three of the top players to come through Central go to Clemson, so that says a lot.”

Parker said he also plans to take an official visit to Tennessee while Georgia and Florida are the other two in the mix for him right now. He will not take any visits after October so he can focus on a playoff run, and he’s looking at the last week of November or the first week in December for a decision.

Parker recorded 78 tackles with 15 sacks last season.