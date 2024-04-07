Tigers taking confidence on both sides of the ball out of spring game

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Clemson’s Orange and White Spring Game had a surprise top-performer in redshirt sophomore quarterback Trent Pearman, who played on both teams and scored for both teams with a 49-yard rushing touchdown for the White side and a nine-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. on the Orange side. “I just try to do my job whether that’s helping Cade or going out there and helping the team, I just try to do whatever my role is and maximize it,” Pearman said. “(Wesco)’s a baller. He will help us out. He’ll help us win games on Saturday.” Pearman has spent his entire life surrounded by football, especially with his father being a longtime member of Dabo Swinney’s football program (currently as Director of Football Scouting). Back in high school, Pearman was the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina and was undefeated as a starter. He was a walk-on in 2022 and played in one game for Clemson last season. “My dad, he’s done so much for me. I can think back to when I was a kid. Monday through Sunday, football. I’d go to his practice, have mine Monday through Friday, his game Saturday, and then break down his game and watch NFL all Sunday. So, this is my life,” Pearman said. “I love it, and he’s helped me out a lot, and there’s a great coaching staff (here).”

After his freshman campaign in 2022, receiver Antonio Williams was expected to be a key piece for Clemson in the 2023 season; however, injuries derailed that plan, as he was only able to play in five games. Williams came back strong with five receptions for 62 yards on Saturday.

“We got everybody making plays,” Williams said. “We’re just gaining more confidence, just throwing the ball and trusting that receiver’s going to make plays. That’s real big. I think we’re going to show it August 31 (against Georgia).”

Junior starting Cade Klubnik did not have a strong game, however. Some throws were completely off, including his early interception, which could’ve been a miscommunication. His completion percentage was 50 percent, and he looked uncomfortable at times. Going into Year 3, Klubnik has gained a bigger presence overall, however, and his teammates are still incredibly confident in him.

“I felt like with Cade, we couldn’t get into rhythm because we kept coming off the field for long periods of time. So, we couldn’t get going really. But, new guys making plays and just trusting that we’re going to do that on the outside,” Williams said. “(Klubnik’s) presence, walk into a room, and he’s just going to take over and just lead us to the promised land hopefully.”

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Jamal Anderson had a tackle for loss and a pick-six in the game. So far in his Clemson career, Anderson has played more as a special teamer. However, with many starters from the Tigers’ defense no longer with the team, players like Anderson will be expected to step up and make game-changing plays in the regular season as he did in the spring game.

“I feel like I’ve always come in with my head down and a mindset of working hard and doing what I can and being the best Jamal Anderson I can personally be,” Anderson said. “So for me, people leaving, people changing, (it) doesn’t really affect me. I’m just working, put my head down, and just be the best Jamal I can be and play football.”

There are some things for him to improve on. He says football IQ is one point of emphasis, which is natural for a young player without the experience other players have. Further, he wants to add more weight, with an ideal weight being 225 pounds. Getting faster is another element that he feels can improve his game overall.

Redshirt freshman Stephiylan Green also had a game to remember with four sacks for the Orange team. While he had minimal game time last season with only two appearances, he is another player expected to step up in the upcoming season.

