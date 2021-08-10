Tigers take in wise words from NBA great Charles Barkley on surprise visit

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The Clemson football team is in its first full week of fall camp during a hot, humid August and is in the full swing of things as they prepare for the season opener on September 4th against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

On Monday afternoon, the team was surprised with a guest speaker before practice kicked off at the Reeves Football Facility. Former NBA MVP and 11-time All-Star Charles Barkley was in the building as the guest speaker inside of the team meeting room.

Barkley, who was the fifth overall pick in 1984 out of Auburn, played a 16 year NBA career and was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 1993 when he led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals, before losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games.

Since his retirement in 2000, Barkley, or “Chuck” as he is called now, has worked for TNT on Inside the NBA. In 2011, Shaquille O’Neal joined the show and the two’s banter has made the show a hit piece for basketball fans across the world as they tune into NBA games.

Although Barkley played an entirely different sport, and even admitted himself he only played football one day in his life, the Clemson players were shocked to find out that Sir Charles was in the facility and on the edge of their seats to see what he had to say.

“He gave us some good life lessons and talked about what it means to be a good teammate,” Clemson sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee said of Barkley's speech. “He talked about caring about the sport you play and loving it and giving it everything you got towards the sport.”

While the Tigers prepared for the third practice of fall camp, Barkley admitted to the team he was not a football guy, but he was excited to be talking to a team with such rich history and tradition on the gridiron.

“It was not too much about football but just giving us a good word," said Bresee. "He said he played for one day, and he told us he wasn’t coming back after that one day. We didn’t know he was going to be there so it was definitely cool having him come speak to us.”

Sophomore signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei was just as surprised as his roommate Monday, and he doesn’t think his basketball game quite stacks up to Barkley.

“I didn’t know who it was and I turned the corner and I was like ‘Oh shoot, it's Charles Barkley man!’" Uiagalelei said after practice on Monday." It was super cool getting to meet him and hearing what he had to say, I mean he has a lot of knowledge. He’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a great basketball player so getting to see what he had to say and his mindset was really cool."

Uiagalelei weighed in at 250 pounds last week and standing 6-foot-4 is one of the bigger and taller guys on the Clemson football team. The sophomore still doesn’t think he stands a chance in the paint against one of the tough guys who played in the hardened style of the NBA in the 90s.

“No, there’s no way. I’ll give him his props,” Uiagalelei said when asked if he could post up present-day Barkley. “He might not have played basketball in a while but there's no way I'm going up against him, he’s still a big dude.”

Another former professional athlete was also at practice on Monday with former New York Mets great Daryl Strawberry there on the practice field inside and outside at the football facility.

Clemson will be back at practice Tuesday for their fourth practice of fall camp. There is still no word who may surprise the team tomorrow, but we’ll keep you posted.

