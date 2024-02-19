Tigers staying in touch with Peach State linebacker who hopes to be on campus soon

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson is staying in contact with a linebacker from the Peach State. Chase Taylor (6-3 210) of Stockbridge (GA) has the versatility of playing middle linebacker, weak linebacker and nickel. Last season, he collected over 90 tackles with six sacks and two interceptions. He logged 66 tackles and three sacks over 11 games as a sophomore. Programs across the country have noticed him and offered, and that includes Clemson. The Tigers and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin offered in early February. Taylor attended Clemson’s camp last summer but didn’t return to campus for one of the Tigers’ junior days in January. He went to junior days at Georgia and Georgia Tech in January and plans to visit Michigan and Southern Cal in the coming months. Goodwin made it in to see Taylor in January, and he invited the linebacker in to see spring practice and attend junior day on March 9th. “Me and Coach Goodwin have a pretty good relationship,” Taylor said. “He talked to me before he offered, and we’ve just been building that relationship. He stays in contact. He’s pretty cool. He tells me all this stuff that he likes about me…my height, size, length, how I run…he definitely likes me. He talks about all this stuff I’ll play if I go there, where I would be at. It’s definitely good talking to him.” Among the other offers for Taylor are NC State, Louisville, West Virginia, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Michigan, East Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Missouri, Kansas, Duke, and Florida State. The Seminoles were his first offer. Taylor said he’s not yet formed a list of favorites. He plans to take some official visits this summer, which are still to be determined. After that, he should have a good idea of the top schools with him.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now