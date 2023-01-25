|
Tigers set to host impressive list of prospects for Junior Day
2023 Jan 25, Wed
The Clemson coaching staff is set to play host to a bevy of top 2024 recruits during a big Junior Day this weekend. That includes the nation’s No. 1 linebacker.
Saturday’s Junior Day will be the last chance for the coaches to host prospects on campus before the start of the Dead Period, which runs until the end of February.
There will be several top targets on hand, as well as commitments in tight end Christian Bentancur, defensive back Tavoy Feagin, and kicker Nolan Hauser.
Note – this list is tentative and we will have what we hope is a final and updated list sometime Friday afternoon.
The highlight is 5-star linebacker Sammy Brown, the nation’s No. 1 recruit at that spot. He hails from Jefferson (GA) and was on hand for a Clemson game last fall. Brown, the type of recruit you can build a defense around, recapped that visit for TigerNet.
“It was just good to catch up with the coaches. Be able to see all of them in real time again and just talk high school football and whatnot,” Brown told TigerNet after the Clemson-Furman game. “I thought Coach (Dabo) Swinney and Coach (Wes) Goodwin both had very good pregame speeches to the players. Clemson showed a lot of potential in the game but just never could put it all together which isn’t a bad thing considering a shortened week. I thought the defense played great in the red zone and really bowed their neck when they needed to. I thought what they did for Bryan’s (Bryan Bresee) sister really reveals how much of a family that program is.”
Brown said his relationship with Clemson coaches goes beyond football.
“A lot of what I talk about with them is outside of recruiting,” Brown said. “A lot of high school football and just hobbies and whatnot. They do a good job of not pressuring me with recruiting questions and just building a good relationship.”
He is also a fan of the Clemson culture and how it feels like family.
“Clemson definitely has one of the best cultures in college football. They do things the right way,” Brown said. “It’s got such a family feel from the coaches and players. I’m able to easily talk with coaches and players about anything without hesitation.”
Tentative list of attendees
Omillio Agard, 4-star CB, Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph’s
*Christian Bentancur, 4-star TE, Woodstock (IL) Marian Central Catholic
Jeremiah Beaman, 3-star DE, Birmingham (AL) Parker
Malik Blocton, 3-star DE, Montgomery (AL) Pike Road
KJ Bolden, 5-star S, Buford (GA)
Sammy Brown, 5-star LB, Jefferson (GA)
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star DT, Atlanta (GA) Pace Academy
Jalyn Crawford, 4-star CB, Lilburn (GA) Parkview
Noah Dixon, 4-star S, LaGrange (GA)
David Eziomume, 4-star RB, Kennesaw (GA) North Oconee
*Tavoy Feagin, 4-star CB, Tampa (FL) Carrollwood
Blake Franks, 4-star OL, Greenville (SC)
Ashton Hampton, 3-star Tallahassee (FL) Florida State University
*Nolan Hauser, K, Cornelius (NC) Hough
Eddrick Houston, 4-star DE, Buford (GA)
Christopher Jackson, 4-star DE, Tucker (GA)
Charles Lester III, 4-star CB, Sarasota (FL) Riverview
Mike Matthews, 5-star S, Lilburn (GA) Parkview
Darien Mayo, 3-star DE, Olney (MD) Good Counsel
Jameson Riggs, 3-star OL, Hiram (GA)
Braylon Staley, WR, Aiken (SC)
Alex Taylor, 4-star WR, Greensboro (NC) Grimsley
Champ Thompson, 4-star DE, Norcross (GA) Meadowcreek
Josiah Thompson, 4-star OT, Dillon (SC)
Walker White, 4-star QB, Little Rock (AR) Little Rock Christian
Drew Woodaz, 3-star LB, Tampa (FL) Jesuit
*Denotes committed prospect