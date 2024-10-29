Tigers preparing for best team they've faced since Georgia

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The scoreboard might provide plenty of light in a night game in Death Valley. No. 11/8 Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC) plays host to Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) at 7:30 Saturday night in Death Valley (ESPN). The Tigers are currently a 10 ½-point favorite. Clemson has won all eight games in the series. Clemson has run out to a 5-0 start in ACC play and has done so convincingly. The Tigers have outscored their conference opponents by a 225-107 mark (+118), good for an average margin of victory of 23.6 points per game. Clemson has the third-highest point differential in conference play in the nation this season, trailing only 7-0 Army and 8-0 Indiana. Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has four 300-yard passing games on the season. The senior threw for 332 yards and two scores in the win over Boston College last Friday. After recording 461 yards of total offense against Boston College, the Cardinals have totaled at least 350 yards of total offense in 18 of the last 22 games under head coach Jeff Brohm and have recorded over 400 yards in 14 of those 22 contests. The Cardinals are averaging 36 points per game. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says that Louisville is dangerous and probably the best team the Tigers have faced since the opener against Georgia. “Good to be back at it. I hope everybody enjoyed a week away from Clemson football as well, but good to be back going. Glad to be back at home. It's a great opportunity for us,” Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference. “Excited about a night game in the Valley. That's always a lot of fun for our fans and so I know everybody's excited about that. This is a really good football team coming in here. Very talented. Three losses, but all of them by a touchdown or less. And I think there are three losses have come to three teams that are combined 22-2. So, they've been in some very, very competitive games. They can score points on anybody Really, really do a great job putting a lot of pressure on you offensively and you have to match them because they move the ball on everyone. To me, this is certainly the most complete and best offense we've seen since Georgia. “It's a really, really good group. Quarterback's a future pro, knows what the heck he's doing. They're really well coached. I think he's just an extension of the coach out on the field. It's very well coordinated as far as what they do offensively. They want to throw the football. I think they're 10th in the country in passing, so they know what they're doing. They got some really, really good skill in totality. Same thing, best overall group of receivers as a group since Georgia. So really, really explosive offense, again, do a lot of things to challenge it from a discipline standpoint with their run game and all the boots and swap boots off of it and play action shots. Quarterback is a factor with his legs as well, but he's a very accurate thrower. And again, a really veteran, experienced, savvy football player that's really well coached.” Swinney said the Tigers have to bring their A-game. “We have to play well, got to continue to do the things that have gotten us to this point. And that's No. 1, taking care of the ball, winning the big play margin,” he said. “And we've been a very good third down team. We've been a good third down offense, a good third down defense and that's been a huge factor for us. None more the turnover margin and what we've been able to do throughout the year. So that's got us to this point. We have to continue to build on the things that we've done well and we've spent a lot of time these past couple of weeks really studying things we haven't done well and trying to make some improvement in those areas. But again, just excited to get back going. It's November coming up.” Swinney said it’s the fastest team the Tigers have seen since Georgia. “Oh yeah, no doubt, no doubt about it. These guys are 10th, like I said, 10th in the country in passing offense, they’re 20th in scoring. They know what they're doing,” Swinney said. They're very, very well schooled and coordinated and got dudes. So yeah, it's really good speed out there.” On WR Tyler Brown “He won't be ready this week. He's still week to week, but not ready to make him day to day yet. But he's week to week and same thing, he's made a lot of progress. He had the TightRope surgery and so I've seen him with his scooter and I've seen him with crutches and I've seen him with a cane and now he's got none of that. So, he's getting better.”

