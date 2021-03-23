Tigers moving from the "what" to the "who" as spring game nears

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Clemson football team is moving from the what to the who. The Tigers completed spring practice No. 10 Monday evening and will have four more practices (including a scrimmage) before the April 3rd spring game. Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media Monday that the first part of the spring was spent working on fundamentals and installing the offense and defense. The next part is all about the who. “It was good to see some of these guys moving around again,” Swinney said. “The first nine practices were about what we do, how we do and why we do it. These next six practices, five more from today, is about who can do it and then what we have to do to go get better this summer to grow our team, create the momentum and the confidence we need going into August.” The entire team returned from spring break with no COVID issues.

“We tested yesterday and today and had no issues. That is a real positive coming off of spring break, so hopefully, that will continue,” Swinney said. “Obviously, we have another week or so to go, but really some of the same guys that have been out are out. We have a couple of surgeries coming up with a couple of guys that we have to clean up some things. Again, we probably had more guys today than we have had at any point, whether it was due to protocol, injury or whatever. So, it was good to see pretty much a full team out there today.

Two members of the “who” brigade are freshman receivers Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins.

“I love those two young guys. The Collins kids, man they are made of the right stuff,” Swinney said. “I love both of those guys. They are going to be great players and they are ahead of the curve. As I said, they are not your typical freshman. They are ahead. But we have a deep talented group.”

Another “who” receiver is EJ Williams, who had his best practice Monday. Swinney made sure the Alabama native received praise for his effort.

“E.J. probably had his best practice today. In fact, I stopped practice to just go tell him that,” Swinney said. “I mean he was awesome today and that was really good to see. I just loved his focus. The purpose he was practicing with.”

Defensive back Malcolm Greene, who figures to slide into the nickel spot in the fall, participated in his final practice of the spring Monday. He will have minor surgery later this week and will miss the rest of spring camp. However, Swinney said that cornerback Mario Goodrich has also filled that role.

“Mario is fine. That is something he has always kind of worked at a little bit,” Swinney said. “But it is something that with the six guys we got, we got six guys that we think will be able to play winning football for us next season. We are going to need two of those guys to be able to create some depth. Malcolm obviously, has great experience and Mario is another guy that has done it some and really wants to continue to grow in that role, as well as at corner. So, we will continue to cross-train both of those guys and then we have other guys that are working a lot there as well in (Tyler) Venables and (R.J.) Mickens, and of course Trenton (Simpson) is still working there. So, we are developing some good depth that I feel good about and I think those two guys will do a nice job for us as we get ready for the season.”

Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was back at practice after sitting out for protocol.

“He had a good day today. I was pleased with where he was today,” Swinney said. “I thought he made some nice plays. He was active. We really challenged him. He is a guy that is going to be critical to our success this year. I like where he is at from an overall development standpoint and mindset.”